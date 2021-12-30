Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 30)

• Holiday hours at the Benton County Historical Society museums. The Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St., and the Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St., will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and closed Friday through Tuesday, reopening Wednesday.

• Call to artists: "Celebrate Oregon's Diversity Exhibition." The Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, Oregon State University, is accepting submission from Northwest artists for an exhibition celebrating Oregon's diversity. Artwork that will be considered will represent the breadth of diversity Oregon has to offer through its culture and its multitude of landscapes, including mountains, shores, valleys, waterways, farms, towns and cities. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The exhibition will run Jan. 18 through March 18. Further information is available at https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-celebrate-oregons-diversity-exhibition.

• Call for nominations: Oregon's 11th Poet Laureate. The Oregon Poet Laureate Program is accepting nominations for the state's next poet laureate. Over a two-year term, the poet laureate fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, addresses central issues relating to the humanities and heritage, and reflects on public life in Oregon. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 10 at https://culturaltrust.org/oregon-poet-laureate/nominations.

— Mid-Valley Live

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0