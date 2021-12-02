Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 2)

• "Rambling Ruminations," through Jan. 8, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit of recent artwork by Vince Zettler, incorporating 22 works based on places he has hiked over the last five years. Includes two weavings, 10 pencil drawings or prints of pencil drawings, and three large collages and seven small collages that include handmade paper. Art for Lunch gallery talk, noon Dec. 9. Attendees must wear masks. Exhibit hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.