 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 16)

  • 0
122019 CRS Holiday Concert 2018 front view.jpg

The Corvallis Repertory Singers perform a "Candlelight and Carols" concert in this 2019 photo. The ensemble is looking forward to presenting concerts this weekend, their first in nearly two years.

 Jodi Herrling, provided photo

"Pandemic: Art as Antidote — Epic, Sympathetic, Prophetic, Poetic — 41 Original Prints and Photographs," Art on the Wall Gallery, by Suite 307, third floor of the Crees Building, above the Inkwell Home Store, 230 SW Third St., Corvallis. Work of Lawrence Birch. Available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 31. Prints made from original 8.5"x11" pen, ink and rubber-stamped drawings. The photographs were taken in Oregon and Southern California. The works can also be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/lawrenceabirch.

• "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org/tickets or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain.

 • The Baltimore Consort, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Tickets: www.ChamberMusicCorvallis.org/tickets and Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St.

People are also reading…

• "Choose Your Own Carol," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, main stage, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: "Pick What You Pay," $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj.

• The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Tickets: $25 for main floor seating, $20 for balcony seating and $10 for students ages 12 to college. Children under 12 will not be admitted. Tickets available at Ticket Tomato, 1-800-820-9884; or repsing.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 9)

Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 9)

• Art for Lunch gallery talk, noon Thursday, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Vince Zettler will spea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Halle Berry and other celebrities talk holiday plans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News