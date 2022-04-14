Around the Mid-Valley (April 14)

Art for Lunch artist talk, noon Thursday, April 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, or online. The two artists of "Looking at Us: Tim Timmerman and Tatyana Ostapenko," currently showing in the center's Main Gallery, will speak, facilitated by curator Hester Coucke. Information: https://tinyurl.com/mrxcxr5c.

Live music by the Joseph Hunter Duncan Band, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Dreamy shoegaze-tinged pop/folk. Information: 541-757-1544.

Live music, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

"Two Water Ways," art exhibition by Pam Serra-Wenz and Bill Shumway, opening 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. The fourth exhibition drawn from a series of water images. Artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. April 22. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: free.

World Art Day Fundraiser, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, parking lot, Maxtivity, 1604 Main St., Philomath. Arts and crafts supply street sale, including scrapbooking paper, stamps, stamp pads, ephemera, stickers, embellishments, paints, machines, fabric, yarn and more. Virtual sales will include higher-end items. Purchases will support children's after-school programs and community arts programs. Donations of cash and/or quality arts and crafts supplies welcome. Volunteers needed.

Live music, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 15, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Albany Civic Theater presents "Clue," 7:30 p.m. April 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23; and 2:30 p.m. April 17, 111 W. First Ave. Based on the board game and the film. Tickets: $14 general admission, $11 for children and seniors at www.albanycivictheater.org/reservetickets.

Weekends at the Whiteside presents a screening of "Scooby-Doo," 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135381.

Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Piano Series, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. Michael Beachley will host pianist Michael Gu in a one-hour program that will include commentary to enhance listeners’ understanding. Gu is a student of Rachelle McCabe and is winner of the 2021 Portland Youth Philharmonic Piano Concerto Competition and the 2021 Oregon Symphony Wiscarson Young Musicians’ Competition. Admission: free.

Hawaiian celebration, 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Event celebrating Hawaiian dance and culture. Event focusing on Hawaiian dance and culture; bento box dinner after the hula show. Tickets: $10 for students; $15 general public; visit https://oregonstate.universitytickets.com/w/event/aspx?id=1343.

Live music, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16, Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: free. Information: 541-231-4701.

Live music by Amos True and The Easy Targets, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-1544.

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of "The Big Lebowski," 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135379.

— Mid-Valley Live

