An underappreciated gem: 'Lucky Number Slevin' tops other crime thrillers of the 2000's

“That’s where everyone looks right, but you go left,” he explains. This film is telling you, before it’s even introduced you to all the players and happenings, that you are being intentionally misled. That’s OK. Just wait, it will all make sense in the end.

That’s an important thing to get out of the way early, because this movie can seem plenty convoluted on its surface. There are three seemingly unconnected plotlines at play here.

The first is about a horse race in 1984, where a group of gamblers is trying to fix a race in order to receive massive returns on an undervalued horse. The fix goes about as poorly as you might expect and when the gangsters who run the books catch wind of the scheme they respond by killing everyone who’s even loosely connected — even their families.

The second plotline centers on a case of mistaken identity. A man, Slevin Kelevra, is mistaken for his friend because he’s staying in the man’s New Jersey apartment. He gets scooped up by some gangsters, who say that the man who lives there owes their boss $96,000 in gambling losses. Despite Slevin trying to explain that they’ve got the wrong guy, he can’t prove it because his wallet and identification were just stolen by a mugger earlier that morning.