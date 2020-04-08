All the world's a stage: Mid-valley performers find virtual venues for their talents

Santi Granados of Corvallis is a member and just waiting for a chance to do a show. He started with podcasting and turned to standup about four years ago when a coworker tagged him for an open mic night at Bombs Away Cafe.

He hasn't participated on Geil's page yet, but he's looking for an opportunity.

"I have three children who do not leave me alone when I want to be live on the internet," he quipped. "I'll either have to build a set around that or ship them off somewhere. Stuff them in a closet."

The idea of performing before an audience he can neither see nor hear doesn't faze Granados. For one thing, that's similar to podcasting. For another, comics really write for themselves anyway.

"You amuse yourself. You do what's going to make you laugh," he said. "You get up there and you say, 'This thought made me laugh the other day.'"

If people like it, he said, maybe they'll follow him on other social media fronts, or come to see him when he can do a show again. "You've just got to go for it, that's all."