Enjoy watercolors and collage? How about ceramics and stained glass?

For the past decade, these crafts and more have made up hundreds of art pieces routinely displayed at Gallery Calapooia in downtown Albany.

This Friday, July 7, the art gallery will celebrate 10 years showcasing the creativity of Albany's local artists at an evening reception open to the public with food and live music.

For Linda Herd, a jewelry designer and one of the gallery's founders, Calapooia's continued existence on First Avenue was never assured.

"Every year we would be excited," she said. "'It's still here, it's still here.'"

Since 2013, Calapooia has provided Albany painters, sculptors, ceramicists and others the space to share their skills and artwork. Pieces range from photo-realistic color pencil drawings and watercolor paintings to detailed prints and silk scarves.

Before Calapooia, Albany lacked an art gallery for years, according to Pat Spark, a former OSU arts professor. Spark, a fiber artist who helped found the gallery in 2013, said local artists needed a space in the city to showcase their work.

"We have really good artists in this town," she said.

Carol Houk, a glass artist, echoed Spark's sentiments. Her richly colored stained-glass pieces currently reside near the gallery's front entrance.

"It's kind of hard to get your artwork out in the world where people can actually see it," she said. "I love being in the gallery."

In addition to the now 21 local artists who serve as gallery members, Calapooia has hosted community exhibitions annually since 2018, allowing the public to submit their own work. This has included artwork created by Albany middle and high school students.

"It was so exciting to see those kids come in. It was just really rewarding," Spark said. Student pieces included paintings and sculptures, many of which channeled the angst of the teen experience. "It's a great way to purge yourself of those kind of things," Spark added.

The Friday reception begins at 6 p.m. and welcomes former and current gallery members. The gallery is also hosting artist demonstrations from Thursday through Saturday, July 6-8 during the Crazy Daze Street Fair. Among other crafts, passersby can watch demonstrations of metalsmithing, fused glass work and fabric stenciling.

For Linda Herd, the public response to Gallery Calapooia this past decade has been particularly meaningful.

"It's just been so fulfilling to do something that involves the community and be accepted by the community."

