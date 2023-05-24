The Albany Visitors Association recently announced the winners of its 16th Annual Photography Contest.

More than 100 photos were entered in this year’s contest. The association uses some of these in the official Albany Visitors Guide, social media and its online calendar.

Prizes this year included certificates and gift cards for in the categories of Champion, Reserve Champion, People’s Choice, Student, and first-, second- and third-place winners in six categories.

The winners are:

Champion: “Albany Clock Tower” by Brenda Autry

“Albany Clock Tower” by Brenda Autry Reserve Champion: “Autumn Waterfall, Talking Water Gardens” by Pavla Zakova-Laney

“Autumn Waterfall, Talking Water Gardens” by Pavla Zakova-Laney People’s Choice: “Sky On Fire” by Camron Settlemier

“Sky On Fire” by Camron Settlemier Student: “Bryant Park Train Bridge” by Liv Kottre

Culinary:

First Place: “Fruit Tart, Linn-Benton Community College Culinary Arts” by Brenda Autry

“Fruit Tart, Linn-Benton Community College Culinary Arts” by Brenda Autry Second Place: “Ice Cream at the Carousel” by Melinda Martin

Events:

First Place: “Albany Veterans Day Parade Motorcycles” by Donna Short

“Albany Veterans Day Parade Motorcycles” by Donna Short Second Place: “Growler Garage Antiques in the Street” by Brenda Autry

“Growler Garage Antiques in the Street” by Brenda Autry Third Place: “Car Show, Timber Linn Park” by Dave Maestas

Historic Albany:

First Place: “Second Empire Snow” by Camron Settlemier

“Second Empire Snow” by Camron Settlemier Second Place: “Pink Dogwood” by Melinda Martin

“Pink Dogwood” by Melinda Martin Third Place: “Dutch Colonial Snow” by Camron Settlemier

Landmarks:

First Place: “Gothic Sunset” by Camron Settlemier

“Gothic Sunset” by Camron Settlemier Second Place: “Christmas at Holley Church” by Donna Short

“Christmas at Holley Church” by Donna Short Third Place: “Weddle Bridge” by Dave Maestas

People:

First Place: “Short Covered Bridge” by Donna Short

“Short Covered Bridge” by Donna Short Second Place: “Reminisce, Lebanon” by Camron Settlemier

“Reminisce, Lebanon” by Camron Settlemier Third Place: “Stroll in Talking Water Gardens” by Pavla Zakova-Laney

Scenic:

First Place: “Poppies on Elm Street” by Melinda Martin

“Poppies on Elm Street” by Melinda Martin Second Place: “Short Bridge” by Brenda Autry

“Short Bridge” by Brenda Autry Third Place: “Harvest Time Steam, Linn County” by Camron Settlemier

All photos in this year’s contest can be viewed on the Pix Theatre screen prior to the feature film, and at albanyvisitors.com.