Albany Visitors Association announces photo contest winners

The Albany Visitors Association has announced the winners of its 15th annual photography contest.

Winners follow:

Champion: “Summer Cousins,” Hannah Darling; Reserve Champion: “Dahlia Field, Millersburg,” Dave Maestas; People’s Choice: “Water, Water, Everywhere, Koosah Falls,” Dave Taube; Student: “Icarus Mural,” Mikayla Chaffins.

Culinary: First place, “Can’t Hardly Wait,” Jolene Thomson; second place, “Oregon Wine Country,” Hannah Darling; third place, “Tet Treats,” Stephanie Low.

Events: First place, “Auto Show at Linn County Expo Center,” Dave Maestas; second place, “Cumberland on the Move,” Camron Settlemier; third place, “Always Remember,” Camron Settlemier.

Historic Albany: First place, “Snow at Central School,” Melinda Martin; second place, “Hoffman Bridge,” Dave Maestas; third place, “Tulips,” Camron Settlemier.

Landmarks: First place, “Carousel and Museum,” Dave Maestas; second place, “Only in Albany,” Stephanie Low; third place, “Porky Departing the Station,” Camron Settlemier.

People: First place, “Splash!,” Stephanie Low; second place, “Hug a Tree,” Melinda Martin; third place, “Fall in the Park,” Katrina Wilson.

Scenic: First place, “Sunrise over Downtown Albany,” Loretta Robinson; second place, “Timber Linn Park Pond,” Ron Sanders; third place, “Dapper Duck,” Dan Bateman.

More than 200 photos were entered this year. Some will be used in the Albany Visitors Guide and the association’s social media and online calendar.

