Albany program commemorates 19th Amendment

Four well-known mid-valley women will honor the 19th Amendment in a centennial celebration scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth St. SW, Albany.
Music and drama are the focus of the Women's History Month event, which commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment that granted American women the right to vote.
Soprano Rebecca Fromherz will perform a selection of songs from the suffragette movement. She is the 2008 recipient of the Lillian and Paul Petri Foreign Music Study Award from the Benton County Foundation as well as the proprietor of Corvallis' From the Heart School of Singing.
Also slated is a performance of "Indomitable Spirit," which showcases a readers theater within a readers theater starring Jane Donovan, Sandy Ellis and Leslie Hogan.
The embedded readers theater, "Failure Is Impossible," bears a title inspired by the words of social reformer and women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony and was first performed in 1995. The larger script, compiled by retired educator Hogan, expands upon the history of women's struggle for a voice in democracy.
Donovan was a beloved figure during her 26 years with the speech and theater faculty at Linn-Benton Community College, where she directed more than 50 productions, many of them readers theater shows. She continues to perform in and direct productions in Albany and Corvallis.
Ellis retired in 2005 after an illustrious career as a schoolteacher, Oregon Education Associated president and labor relations consultant. According to a press release, he decided that her writings would reflect issues faced by women throughout history. Her plays have explored such luminaries as Gertrude Stein, Alice B. Toklas, Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorene Hickok. Donovan and Hogan often join her for those performances.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.