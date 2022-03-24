Albany actors back on stage for "Clue: The Musical"

Albany Civic Theater is producing “Clue: The Musical” this April for both in-person and virtual audiences.

There will be 11 performances of the farce-meets-murder-mystery production, directed by Christi Sears.

“This is a 90-minute nonstop and no-intermission show that if you blink you might miss something,” Sears said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It is so fast-paced and hysterical. The artists are ready to be back on stage, and our community is ready for live theater again.”

Over the pandemic, the nonprofit organization kept theater relevant by streaming radio shows and putting on a benefit musical revue of “All Together Now.” Sears said it was important to have a safe place for actors to continue their craft while in-person performances were on hold.

She is directing the production alongside Mirinda Keeling, Erah McMullen and Charlotte Headrick. The cast is made up of 11 actors: Ryan McWayne, Susan Jones, Diane Slamp, Frankie Caswell, Anya Corbitt, Adam Vester, Douglas Hambley, Jonathan McQuay, Sarah Roth, Bruce Wells and JJ Halchishick.

Evening performances are April 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. Matinee performances are April 10 and 17. Evening shows start at 7:30 p.m., and matinees start at 2:30 p.m.

The performances will be livestreamed on demand for those not able to attend in person. The link to access the livestream is available at https://albanycivic.org/shows/clue/.

Ticket prices are $14 for general admission and $11 for children and seniors.

The theater is following COVID-19 guidelines until mid-April. Masks will be required and patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the performance to attend. This includes children under 12 who are not fully vaccinated.

“This has been a wonderful collaborative journey with the artists and directing staff,” Sears said. “They are incredibly supportive of one another.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

