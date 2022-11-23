Ach du lieber! Time for the Federweisser German Fall Festival

Springhill Cellars, 2920 NW Scenic Drive in Albany, is gearing up for its 31st annual Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Local residents are invited to sample Springhill’s Federweisser, a cider-like, semisweet, cloudy pinot gris, alongside the famous Zwiebelkuchen, an onion, egg, bacon, Swiss cheese and sour-cream pie. Albany’s own meat and sausage producer Pepper Tree Sausage House will provide various Bavarian-style hot dogs and sausages with grilled onions and sauerkraut all weekend. Food sales are cash only.

The festival will also feature a barn dance Friday; traditional oompah music during the day; live rock and classics Friday night by local band Shatterproof; showing of the Oregon State University vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday with trivia games (the winner will receive a prize); live jazz on Sunday by local singer Just Lōnna; and board, card, strategy and corn-toss games all weekend.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday: noon to 11 p.m. Music for the barn dance will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday: noon to the end of the OSU vs. U of O football game, which will be shown.

Sunday: noon to 6:30 p.m. Lōnna will perform from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

Cover charge is $5 per person per day at the door. Admission includes a free tasting for those 21 or over. Those 15 or under plus anyone wearing lederhosen or a dirndl will be admitted free.