A whale of a way to celebrate the holidays

For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast, Dec. 28 through Jan. 1.

Every year thousands of gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey.

Trained volunteers will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at most of the usual 17 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions. The sites are some of the best places to watch for whales on the Oregon Coast.

A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available online on the official event webpage, https://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=thingstodo.dsp_whaleWatching. The nearest site to the mid-Willamette Valley is in Newport.

An estimated 19,000 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico. The end of December is the peak time for their migration; roughly 30 whales pass by per hour.