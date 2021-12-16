A musical display for December

Throughout December, the display window of Footwise, 301 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, will be filled with musical works of art. Robin Silver, a violin teacher in Corvallis, collects old, unusable musical instruments and assembles collages of pictures to cover their surfaces. This exhibit includes guitars, cellos and one violin.

Silver was inspired to start making these art pieces when she took her children to a music festival and saw that someone was selling old instruments with paintings on them. The contours of the instruments called to her, she said, and she loves making collages.

She thinks of a theme that intrigues her, such as women reading, or dragons, then searches for images that excite her. She prints out up to 100 images, then lays them on the surface of the instrument “to see what calls to me, if there’s movement in them that works to my eye,” she said.

Each instrument ends up with around 20 pictures affixed to it. This exhibit includes a Jimi Hendrix-themed cello and a Frida Kahlo guitar, second from right in the top row of this photo. “Since music is such a big part of my life, this feels like an appropriate canvas for me,” Silver said.

