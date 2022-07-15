'A homecoming of sorts:' 5 questions with Sara Evans

Country music star Sara Evans performed at the Linn County Fair on Thursday evening, July 14, returning to the region she had spent three years of her life.

Evans, whose many hits include “Suds in the Bucket,” “I Could Not Ask For More” and “Born to Fly,” resided in Aumsville in the early 1990s before fame found her just a couple of years later.

Evans shared a few memories in an email interview with Mid-Valley Media about her time in Oregon.

Q: What is your connection to Oregon?

A: Years ago I used to live outside of Salem. I had the cutest little country house on some land and absolutely loved spending time there. When my kids were young, they would love to just run around and play in the yard, and it made me feel like I was back on my family’s farm in Missouri.

Q: How did you grow as an artist in your time living here?

A: When I would come to Oregon, it was my time to unplug a little bit and relax. My career and life was so busy and crazy then, so spending time there was my little haven. When you’re so busy and on the road, you don’t always have time to “live life” and slow down and see the simple things that matter. Having that time in Oregon really helped inspire me to write.

Q: Which songs did you write while you lived here?

A: I actually made most of my "Restless" album going back and forth from my Oregon house to my Nashville house. My producer at the time, Paul Worley, and my label would send tapes of songs to the house, and I would have time to really listen to them and connect in a way that you don’t always have when you’re in the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Q: Were any of your songs inspired by your time in Oregon?

A: To this day, "Restless" is my favorite album and I think a big part of how those songs got chosen was my time in Oregon. “Suds in the Bucket,” which I didn’t write but absolutely love, reminds me of my former house. It had a cute little porch on the front, and I could just imagine a young girl running off with her boyfriend to get married when I would sit there and play the demo.

Q: Do you have any fond memories from Oregon you’d like to share?

A: The people of Oregon are always so welcoming and nice to me and my family. The crowds are always so great and it feels like a homecoming of sorts.