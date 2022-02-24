2 Towns debuts 4 canned cocktails

Corvallis-based 2 Towns Ciderhouse announced Thursday its new brand and beverage category, Craftwell Cocktails, offered in pineapple margarita, grapefruit Paloma, blueberry Cosmo and strawberry margarita.

The cocktails will be widely available to the public in grocery stores, restaurants and bars in Oregon and Washington, beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Co-owner Nels Jewell-Larsen said the company has been looking into the idea of creating a canned cocktail for years now but wanted to wait until the market was ready.

“What we've learned is that just because we love something doesn't always mean that the market is quite ready,” he said. “But what we saw with the seltzers coming out was that people were really getting engaged and considering other kinds of beverages being available in a canned format, whether that was canned wine or something else.”

Crafted in the Pacific Northwest, the cocktails are made with real fruit, some of which is grown in Oregon. 2 Towns is known for the fresh, fruity taste of its ciders, which come in both traditional and uncommon flavors including rhubarb, marion, currant and more.

The pineapple margarita uses Costa Rica gold pineapple, key lime juice and agave nectar. The Paloma is a sour/sweet blend of Rio Grande ruby red grapefruit, California Meyer lemon and agave nectar. The Cosmo uses Oregon-grown blueberries and California lemons, and the strawberry margarita has strawberry juice, Mexican key lime juice and agave nectar.

The cocktails will be available in 12-ounce cans with 10.5% alcohol by volume. Jewells-Larsen said they’re perfect for taking on hikes and bike rides, or for when you simply want a cocktail but don’t want to get out the blender and ingredients to do it yourself.

“Our goal was to take and make just the absolute best-quality flavor profile in a cocktail using the fresh fruits that 2 Towns is really known for, and put it in this package that you could pretty much take anywhere,” he said. “Wherever you are, we can really meet the occasion.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

