Friday: Jazz Kings
• Concert: Eugene's Emerald City Jazz Kings, led by Jesse Cloninger, swing by the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University in Corvallis for a 7:30 p.m. Friday show. This concert, "Get Happy," focuses on tunes from great Broadway shows from 1924 to 1934. You'll recognize the songs. Admission: $25 general; students free with valid ID. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/emerald-city-jazz-kings-get-happy.
Friday: Robot comedy
• Comedy: "Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," returns at 7:30 p.m. Friday to the Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The show features Jon the Robot, a stand-up robotic comedian, along with a handful of nerdy, scientific and autonomous performers for a mix of comedy, music, dance and visual art. Admission: $10. Information and tickets: majestic.org.
Saturday: Mennonite Festival
• Festival: The annual Mennonite Festival for World Relief runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The festival emphasizes agriculture and worldwide hunger issues and includes a live auction, shops, handmade quilts, children’s activities and music. Parking and entry are free. Information: https://www.oregonfestivalforworldrelief.com/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Robert Meade, Americana, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jamm, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Neil Gregory Johnson, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Lobby Lebanon — MentorMixer, 6 p.m. Food and beverage provided. Free, registration required.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
iPod Groove at Monteith, 5:30 p.m., Monteith Riverfront Park, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Bring your playlist of favorite songs, plug in your headphones and groove on the Monteith park dance floor. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/393148451624795/.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Che Apalache in Concert at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Fusion of Latin and American roots music. Admission: $30 advance; $25 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2oo0q9q
World Cultures and Travel: Romanian Journey, 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Photographer and world traveler Donal Lyon will share images of the Romanian people and the countryside. Free. Information: https://www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/world-cultures-travel-11
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW,, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Bill Staines with Mike and Carleen McCornack in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, Martha Room, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: www.ticketomato.com or at Grassroots Books & Music, Corvallis.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther is the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Boo! + Pregnant + Bitz ‘n’ Bitz, 10 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Far Out West, 10 p.m. $5.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point, band, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern, Philomath — Dennis Monroe and His Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Brunhaver & Mack, chamber music. Information: 541-737-4061.
Hand in Hand Farm Hay Ride, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, 50 and older, are invited to Hand in Hand Farm for a wagon ride around the farm. Seats are limited, registration is required. Cost: $2. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Flash Panel on Impeachment, 4 to 6 p.m., OSU Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Pl., Corvallis. Panelists state Sen. Sara Gelser and Professors Rorie Solberg, Steve Shay and Chris Nichols, will reflect on the impeachment investigation of Donald Trump. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35lewsU
College of Science Fall Distinguished Lecture: The Historic Development of Climate Models and Geoengineering of the Earth’s Climate, 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Hall, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Distinguished climate scientist and alumnus Warren Washington will present and discuss the historic development of climate models. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2B0PQbb
Whiteside for Families: Pegasus Puppet Theatre: Legends of Coyote, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Coyote Tales presents two stories performed with puppets, masks, and costumes inspired by Pacific Northwest Native American art. Admission: $10 adults; $6 children under 16; 3 and under free. Information: http://bit.ly/32bzJn6
Sufi Dance Meditation Retreat, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Mary’s River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road., Philomath. Three day unique dance meditation retreat experience open to all students, faculty and members of the community. Dancemediation, a way of self-knowledge which includes the body, movement, dance, breath and intuition; the practice of dancing and evolving fully human in the spirit and in the flesh. Cost: $275. Information/registration: Kate Gallagher, contemplativestudies@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4785.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
The Emerald City Jazz Kings: Get Happy, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Emerald City Jazz Kings offer up music ranging from traditional jazz sounds to swing. Admission: $25 general; students free with valid ID. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/emerald-city-jazz-kings-get-happy.
Singu-hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Jon the Robot, a stand-up robotic comedian joins some nerdy, scientific and autonomous performers for a mix of comedy, music, dance and visual art. Admission: $10 Information/tickets: majestic.org.
Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Berlin Counterpoint, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Six musicians with passports from Romania, Germany, Slovenia, England, the United States and Turkey, perform in varying configurations from duo to sextet. Featured repertoire includes: Fun, Mockery and Schadenfreude by J. Strauss, Ligeti, Poulenc, Beethoven and R. Strauss. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: http://www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/tickets.html.
Friday Swing Dance at Oregon State University, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, Room 116, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First Friday swing dance of the academic year. Evening begins with introductory swing lesson, followed by two hours of social dancing. All ages, individuals and partners welcome. Cost: $5. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/friday-swing-dance-at-osu-october-11/.
Battle of the DJs, 8 to 11 p.m., OSU Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. DJs go head-to-head live on stage. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2AWpl6Y
SATURDAY
VENUES
American Legion Post 10 — Chef’s Choice Dinner, 5 p.m. $10 adults; $7.50 under 12.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase: James Blame, David Ledbetter, Austin Casler, 7 p.m. $8
Bombs Away Cafe — Melanie Reid 50th birthday, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cascade Rye, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Cashmere & Chaos, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Groove Clinic, 10 p.m. $5.
Growler Cafe — Lane Norberg, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Shameless, blues, country, jazz, 7 p.m
Meet n Place Tavern — Amber Jo’s Backyard Bash: EDGE, classic rock, 1 p.m.
MORE
Oregon Mennonite Festival for World Relief, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Annual community festival with an emphasis on agriculture and addressing worldwide hunger issues; live auction, food, shops, handmade quilts, children’s activities and music. Parking and entry are free. Information: https://www.oregonfestivalforworldrelief.com/.
Hell of the Northwest Trail Run, 8 a.m., Alsea Falls Recreation Area, Fall Creek Access Road, Alsea. Half marathon, 10K and 5K run at the Alsea Falls Recreation Area with a barbecue after the race. Admission: $30 to $50. Information/registration: https://oregontrailruns.com/hell-of-the-northwest/.
Apple Daze: Dazed in the Maze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Corn and hay maze, tractor rides, mechanical bull rides, cow train rides, treasure mining, apple blaster and live music by Spence Palermo. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IP2IWz
Paws on the Pavement and Kids Costume Walk, 9 to 11 a.m.,Marks Slough Trail, Tennessee Rd., SE, Lebanon. Obstacle and agility challenges for dogs and costume walk for the kids. Prizes will be awarded for both costumed pets and their companions, all ages welcome Walkers will meet at Marks Slough parking lot off Tennessee Road. Free. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/paws-on-the-pavement-and-kids-costume-walk-2019/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Learn to Spin Yarn on Wheel, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ewethful Fiber Farm & Mill, 891 W. First St., Halsey. Learn to make yarn on a spinning wheel. Class teaches the basic, covering topics regarding different fiber types and carding fiber. No experience necessary, wheels available for use or bring your own. Registration required. Cost: $90. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/30VcKeJ
Thompson’s Mills Cider Pressing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Apple cider pressing until apples run out. For a donation, take home half-gallon containers of cider. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZvgK9f
St. Anne Greek Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Greek Fest with live Greek music, church tours, books and souvenirs, vegan and gluten-free menu options, all food handmade. Admission and parking are free. Information: www.SaintAnneGreekFest.org.
Dungeons and Dragons at the Library, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. All levels of experience are invited for an afternoon of Dungeons and Dragons, a tabletop role playing game. Gaming items provided; player’s manuals, dice or level 1 character are welcome. Free, no library card required. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/dungeons-and-dragons-library.
Street Dawgs & Cats Care Fair, 1 to 4 p.m., Maple Grove Shelter, Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Offering veterinary care for the furry friends and family of those living rough, couch surfing, staying in a temporary shelter, living in subsidized housing or substandard housing. Those who have been homeless with a pet, but now have housing, have a one-year grace period to attend the fair. Event is not children friendly; only children of homeless families will be admitted. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30YlTTN
Second Saturday Art Day: Dusky Canada Goose, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Dusky Day activities include mask-making, ecosystem dioramas made with recycled materials, coloring pages and map-making. Art-making and activities for the family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Visiting Scholar Lecture: Sigrid Schultz, the Chicago Tribune and the Third Reich, 4 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Visiting professor of modern history at the University of East Anglia, David Milne, will discuss research on the life of Chicago Tribune journalist, Sigrid Schultz, who cultivated a friendship with Hermann Göring and lied to publisher Robert McCormick, all to report the news as she saw it. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ow6yHy
Willamette Valley Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 to 8 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Hwy., SE, Albany. An evening of dancing, dessert, games, crafts, princesses and more. Proceeds go to Operation Underground Railroad. Cost: $30 one adult, one child; $10 additional daughter. Information: http://bit.ly/2VuFIRM
Corvallis Squares Dancers, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Mainstream with third tip plus. Sandy Harris, cueing and calling. Admission: $6. Information: www.corvallissquares.com.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. A blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Improv Smackdown, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Corvallis improvisational comedians and performers host a night of made-up madness. A competitive improv showcase, pitting two teams against each other. Admission: $14 adults; $12 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Haus of Dharma presents: Broadgay, A Musical Theater Drag Revue, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Whiteside Theatre’s first drag extravaganza, with lovelies posing to contemporary and classical musical theatre, broadway and show tune numbers. Admission: $7 general pre-sale; $10 general at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MjpNRO
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Gridiron Sports Bar — Joker & Jester Comedy Tour: Jake Daniels & Tony Dijamco, 6 p.m.
MORE
Apple Daze: Dazed in the Maze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Corn and hay maze, tractor rides, mechanical bull rides, cow train rides, treasure mining, apple blaster and live music by Spence Palermo. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2IP2IWz
St. Anne Greek Fest, noon to 6 p.m., St. Anne Orthodox Church, Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Greek fest with live Greek music, church tours, books and souvenirs, vegan and gluten-free menu options, all food handmade. Admission and parking are free. Information: www.SaintAnneGreekFest.org.
Learn to Cook with C.H.E.F., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Alsea Public Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. Fifth through eighth graders to create, eat and bring home recipes. Free. Information/registration: www.tinyurl.com/CHEF-Class-Fall-Alsea or call 541-768-5717.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
You have free articles remaining.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. de Groot and Corvallis native Hargreaves offer intricate clawhammer banjo work and powerhouse fiddling. Admission: $20 advance; $18 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Vq0DVX
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration, 4 to 5 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, Oregon State University, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A celebration with the city of Corvallis of Indigenous people with presentations by David Lewis, William Miller and Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VrAPsk
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.,, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Science Pub: Tsunami Travelers: What Have We Learned from This Mega-Rafting Event, 6 to 8 p.m. second Mondays, Old World Deli, 351 SW Second St., Corvallis. Jessica Miller, professor of fisheries and wildlife at Oregon State University, will discuss what she and her colleagues discovered in the aftermath of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami, including the recording of organisms that successfully hitchhiked their way to the Pacific Northwest. Free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2p2r5sI
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/hoolyeh-international-folk-dance/?instance_id=27337.
Meet the Author: Eva Seyler, “The War in Our Hearts,” 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Local author Eva Seyler will discuss and read from her historical novel. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Crafts & Conversation: Magic Wands and Pumpkins, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore water colors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and seasonal art selections, or bring a project to work on while enjoying fall treats. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Craft Night: Halloween Crafts, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Street Talk 2019 and Hunter Moon Bike Ride, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Discussion on how Corvallis residents walk, ride, roll and interact. Keynote speaker, Mike Myers, Portand’s emergency management director, will lead the discussion on community building, street design and public safety. The annual Hunter Moon Bike Ride will take place after the presentation at 9 p.m. Free. Information: Josh.capps@corvallisoregon.gov or 541-766-6916.
Songwriters in the Round, 7 p.m., Oregon State University, Bexell Hall Lounge, 2251 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Informal gathering for sharing songs and discussing songwriting greats. Hosted by Bob Santelli, Oregon State University director of popular music, Bring songs, an instrument and enthusiasm. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mpbtr9
Homegrown Horrors: Beyond the Wall of Fear, 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Four weeks of locally-crafted indie horror films featuring “Beyond the Wall of Fear.” Written and directed by Joe Sherlock, cast and crew Q&A will be held after the film. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: darksidecinema.com
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sep. 24 to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com. .
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Imagine Coffee — Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20, 2:$35, 3 or more, $15 each, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Gardening in the Pacific Northwest: Fall Vegetables, noon to 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Series of lunchtime sessions on garden topics. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mo8qQ5
Amore Music Series: Dancing on the Pedals, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Organist Criag Hanson will perform “Dancing on the Pedals,” music for pedals and no hands. Free, donations accepted. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series.
Teen Videogame Afternoon, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens can play the Wii or Xbox in the meeting room with friends. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
AAP Lecture Series: Money Matters, 5 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Discussions will cover art as a hobby or business, taxes and tax-deductible art. Learn how to be more successful at recordkeeping and understanding of taxes for an artist. Cost: $10 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/aap-lecture-series-money-matters/.
Zombie Call: Pre-Event Zombie Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. LBCC Theatre Arts will have a guided tour of terror this Halloween and needs zombies. Learn about scaring people, tour the facility and eat pizza. Dates of the event are Oct. 25, 26 and 31. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OtHRvr
Pictorial History Presentation: The Lebanon Fire District, 6 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. LFC Training Officer Mike Fitzwater will present a pictorial history on the history of the Lebanon local fire department and fire district. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35gwnBm
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Blade” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Half-mortal, half-immortal daywalker Blade, is out to avenge his mother’s death and rid the world of vampires in this 1998 action flick with Wesley Snipes. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/35lpD54
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
American Strings Series: The Baseball Project: An Evening with Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey, 7:30 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Fans of the national pastime baseball and veteran rockers Peter Buck (a founding member of R.E.M.) and Scott McCaughey (of the Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5 and R.E.M.) will discuss music, baseball and perform. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ky Burt, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Natty Dresser — Natty Know How: Bourbon Tasting, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
International Bites: Italian Potluck, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors, 50 years and older are invited to a traditional Italian meal. Contribute a dish, picked up or homemade to share. Free. Information: www.lebanonoregon.gov/seniorservices.
World Cultures and Travel: Romanian Journey, 2 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Donal Lyon, retired photographic tour operator, will bring Romania into focus, travels in the country of Romania through pictures and stories. Free, no library card required. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/world-cultures-and-travel-%E2%80%93-romanian-journey.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Artist Opening Reception: Coalesce by Anne Magratten, 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Reception for “Coalesce,” new works by Magratten. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Lebanon Founders Day Time Capsule Placement, 5 p.m., Northside Welcome Monument, 25 Academy Square, Lebanon. The city of Lebanon and the Lebanon Museum Foundation will place a time capsule at Academy Square. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ODnega
Artist Reception: Artwork by Emily Steele, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which she drew inspiration, documenting a lifetime in the arts. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Pumpkin Painting, 6 to 7 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Paint a pumpkin to match the season. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/upcoming%20events.htm.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Hidden Rivers” Film Screening and Fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Screening of the film “Hidden Rivers,” featuring the work of photographer David Herasimtschuk. Q&A with film creators following the showing. Event benefits the work of Corvallis-based Freshwaters Illustrated. Admission: $12 advance adults; $8 children under 12 advance; $15 adult at the door; $10 children under 12 at the door. Information/tickets: https://squ.re/2IBiELH
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m. third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Special Dance: DAM Beavers with Seth Tepfer, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Special dance in the MU Ballroom with Scott Leach on keyboards; Ben Schreiber on fiddle; Ness Smith-Savedoff on drums, with Seth Tepfer as caller. Admission: Free; $12 suggested donation. Information: 541-250-0856 or www.corvallisfolklore.org.
The Majestic Theatre presents: An Evening with Jazz and Blues Master Wayne Goins & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Dr. Wayne E. Goins, University distinguished professor of music and director of jazz studies at Kansas State University, will perform. Cost: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Open to the public. Brief business meeting, followed by a main program at around 7:30 p.nm. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition based on the themes of depression, addiction and suicide. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 9. Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which Steele drew inspiration. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
Exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. New works by Anne Magratten, a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Exhibit: Seeing is Disbelieving: Lucy Copper and Granite Calimpong, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 7-30, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists and recent graduates of the master of fine arts program at the University of Washington, Copper and Calimpong display works meant to question the visual perceptions of reality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mQ2giX
Exhibit: Gallery Calapooia, featuring Pat Spark and Susan Bourdet, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Oct. 26, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. Fiber artist Spark and watercolorist Bourdet are the featured artists for October, along with Albany resident photographer Bill Origer, a world traveler depicting landscapes, wildlife and plant images. Free. Information 541-971-5701 or visit www.gallerycalapooia.com.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
A Change of Art, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Nov. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Bring pieces of preowned art to the Art Center, framed or unframed paintings or prints, and see if it sells. A limit of three pieces per person; if piece sells, bring in more. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4432.
Faithful Friends Animal Clinic Annual Art Show and Contest, Nov. 1 entry deadline, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, Faithful Friends Animal Clinic, 185 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Artists of all ages are invited to submit pet-themed artwork for the exam rooms of the clinic. Prizes will be awarded to the top category winners which include photography, mixed media and youth 15 and under. Art will be displayed in the lobby until Dec. 1. Information: 541-451-1319 or visit http://bit.ly/2nw9Rnf
City of Jefferson, call for donation, display and to sell art pieces. Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Oct. 11, Jefferson City Hall 150 N. Second St. Call for donation, display and to sell art pieces. Art selected, will be displayed at one of two public locations in the city from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31. Open reception will be on Monday, Nov. 4, 4 to 6 p.m. in Jefferson City Hall. All media are welcome, all age groups are invited, size and weight limitations may apply. Information: jeffersonrecorder@peak.org or call Sarah Cook, 541-327-2768 ext. 304.
PLAN AHEAD
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Davis Family Farms Hayrides and Pumpkin Patch, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends; 3 to 6 p.m., weekdays, through Oct. 30, David Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin painting, cider and doughnuts. Admission $4. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1142/davis-family-farm-hayrides-and-pumpkin-patch#eventdetail.
Haunted Maze, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 1-31; Haunted Maze: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-31, Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue, Highway 20, Corvallis. Pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Hayrides on weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: Corn Maze: $5; Haunted Maze: $12 Friday and Saturday; $10 Sunday. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1056/corn-maze-haunted-maze#eventdetail.