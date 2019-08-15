Friday: Hilltop Big Band
• Benefit concert: The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, performs in this benefit for the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center. The band will perform jazz, swing, Latin and rock selections. It's free, with donations accepted at the door. For information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/gigs-2018//
Saturday: Founder's Day
• Celebration: Adair Village marks its founding with an event that includes a barbecue, a bounce house, face painting, merchant booths, historical reenactors, displays about the town's history and more. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the East Barracks Building and City Hall grounds, 6030 NE William R. Carr Ave. in Adair Village. It's free. For information: http://bit.ly/31BLVwY .
Saturday: Summit festival
• Festival: It's the 40th anniversary of the Summit Summer Festival, scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the field outside the Summit Community Center, 19875 Summit Highway in Blodgett. The all-ages event includes old-time country crafts and music, a cake and pie auction, a silent auction, a quilt show and much more. For information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2129173640667281/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Mario Kart Night, 6 p.m.; The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Olivia Awbrey + Mons La Hire + Whim, 9:30 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Melody Guy, songwriter, 6 p.m. $5
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Kid’s Unicorn with Miss Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19. Seaside Star acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m. $34.
MORE
Linus Pauling Institute International Conference: Bioactives, Botanicals, and Redox Mechanisms, 8 a.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Three-day scientific conference, highlighting the emerging roles of botanicals, bioactives and redox signaling. Admission: $150 one-day registration. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2YMfIB5
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Cheer and Dance Mini-Camp, 9 to 11 a.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Dance and cheer mini-camp for kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost: $30 each; $50 family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/444190426172924/.
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Get messy with paint, bubbles, slime making or participate in a chalk art contest. Activities for all to try. Free. Information: call Parks and Recreation, 541-766-6918.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Water Fight in the Park, 12:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia avenues. Water balloons and water toys to cool off after lunch. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2387940801491142/.
Planetary Piñata Party, 2 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. A celebration of stellar summer reading. Help bust open an entire solar system. For ages 11 and under. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/universe-pinatas-un-universo-de-pinatas/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093
Universe of Stories: Party Finale and Store, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St., Lyons. Party for all who have read at least 10 hours before Aug. 13. Prizes, awards and shopping. Dress code is alien. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/891998924485589/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Photo Exhibit: “My Macedonia,” 4-8 p.m., Suite Nine, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 9, Corvallis. Oregon photographer Vesna Grace Stone will exhibit her photographic art journey, inspired by her upbringing in the republic of Macedonia and her travels in Peru, Guatemala and Cuba. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/456752248479787/.
Opening Artist Reception: “Now and Then Drawings,” Jonathan Bucci, 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and how the two can co-exist. An examination of how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late. This month’s art walk includes “Tradition Turns Contemporary” at The Arts Center; Holly Campbell and Sharon Rackham King at The Hold; Jessica Billey at Studio 204 and Chris Bentley, at Nancy Rohn Violins. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Annual Lyrics on the Lawn Benefit Concert, 5 to 9 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Fourth annual benefit concert featuring blues and rock from Gabriel Cox and Portland-area country rock band Flexor T. Food trucks and beer garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Cost: $8 advance; $10 at the concert. Information: Jenni Grove, 541-619-0556.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Garden Pizzas, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Environmental Center, 116 SW Fourth St. Create dinner and dessert pizzas in a cob oven, make sauce and harvest the toppings. Learn about bees while enjoying honey butter dessert pizzas. Cost: $10 adult; $7 child. Information/tickets: https://corvallisenvironmentalcenter.com
Savvy Families: Workshop on Personal Safety, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will speak about personal safety. Free. Information: Sherri Lemhouse, 541-466-5454 or email library@ci.brownsville.or.us.
Music in the Park with the Bookmobile, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 23rd St. Activities for children at the Bookmobile while parents enjoy the music. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Swing Family Picnic, 6:30 p.m., Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive. Corvallis Swing celebrates the late summer with an evening of food, games and music. Local swing band Swangle will provide the music. Free. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/swing-family-picnic-august-15/.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Mirabai Moon and Jitendra Prabhu with Nico Brown, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Suite 101, Corvallis. An evening of kirtan, chanting and bhakti practices. Admission: $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YMWP17
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Mule on Fire, acoustic folk, 6 p.m. Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — That Coyote + Joshua James Jackson, 10 p.m. $7.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Backyard Bash 3, camping & music, Adam Larson + Jimmy Haggard Band + Gabriel Cox, 8 p.m. $30; kids free
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues, variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Sweet Melange, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Beetle Box, electronic piano, 6 p.m.; Grin Hound, cow-punk, freak-folk, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Mallard Creek Golf & RV Resort — Jeremy Alan Marshall, acoustic, 6 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — David Rogers, classical and jazz guitar, 7 p.m. $10.
Mill City Grill — Grand Opening Street Dance, 7 p.m. Free. All ages welcome.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Wisteria House in acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m., $39.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip hop, rock electro pop, 10 p.m.
Sky High Brewing & Pub — Roos-Rooster, country rock, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Quirky Turkey Award Ceremony: Lisa James & Chelsea Sue Duo, acoustic blues, folk, country, 12 p.m., Breakers Yard, 6 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse Foster — Double D Karaoke, 8 p.m.
MORE
Linus Pauling Institute International Conference: Bioactives, Botanicals, and Redox Mechanisms, 8 a.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Three-day scientific conference highlighting the emerging roles of botanicals, bioactives and redox signaling. Admission: $150 one-day registration. Information/registration: Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2YMfIB5
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle, paper or fiber crafts, or bring your own project to work on. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Clayfest for Kids, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Workshop for kids on the basics of working with clay. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z7hcdo
Oregon Rock and Gem Festival, 1 p.m., Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Crystals, gemstones, fossils, beads, jewelry and more. Food trucks, live music, silent auctions and lapidary demonstrations. Kids’ fun area to explore, dig and identify different rocks and minerals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KzBVyB
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of Highways 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 4 p.m., Harris Bridge, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Featuring Pacific Northwest songwriters, with concerts, camping, swimming, food, hiking, dancing, family activities. Cost: $40 all weekend music pass; $30 per person, all weekend camp. Information/tickets: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Public Lecture by Nobel Laureate Dr. Louis Ignarro: “The Road to Stockholm - A Nobel Mission,” 4:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. As part of the Linus Pauling Institute’s biennial conference, Ignarro will speak about how his early education helped launch him toward the Nobel Prize. Free, registration is required. Information/registration: https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/conference/2019-conference.
Step into Art: Jackson Pollack & Abstract Art, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Learn about American painter Jackson Pollock, a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement in the 20th century. Supplies included in class fee. Cost: $39. Information/registration: http://lfforms.linnbenton.edu/Forms/ExtendedLearningNewEmail?fbclid=IwAR2OGt4XwZCopYrcrnxhmLA1MDF6pVH_G_3JHBW0LiyH3S3dpdXFJeaDKL8.
Summer Sounds Movies: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 9 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Ralph and Vanellope discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading to new adventures in this animated Disney flick. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
Iron Thespian 24 Hour Play Jam, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Multiday event with performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants have 12 hours to write, 12 hours to rehearse; 24 hours to perform. Eight teams will consist of one writer, one director and two to four actors. Information: www.majestic.org
Lunar Ecstatic Dance & Gong Bath with Baron von Spirit, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. An experiential journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community connection. Freeform dance to a varied mix of organic and electronic beats. Admission: $12-$20 sliding scale general; $7 students with ID, teens, or Oregon Trail cardholders; children 12 and under free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/405596740050199/.
Hilltop Big Band Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, will perform jazz, swing, Latin and rock. Free, donations accepted at the door. Proceeds benefit Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/gigs-2018//
“Seussical, Jr.”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Rebecca Douglas, Albany Civic Theater’s Youth Summer Camp production, “Seussical Jr.,” tells the story, through familiar Seuss characters, of the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Admission: $17 adult; $14 senior, junior. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31BdoyP
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Movies in the Park: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 8:30 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. The Oscar-winner for animated film is the last movie of the summer in the Sweet Home series. Movie and popcorn provided. Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the concession area. Free. Information: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/movies-park-2.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — The Gutones, rock, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Backyard Bash 3 continued: Jeff Torrence + TBASA + WaterPenny + Junior Raimey + Gregory Horner Band + Something Sue and The Group Therapy; Willie McEachern, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, songwriter, 6 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — New Age Phonograph, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Sila Shaman & Dave Storrs, jazz, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Belly Dance Performance Guild 30th Anniversary Take 2 Showcase, 7 p.m., $5 donation.
Paint & Wine — Diamond Head Dream acrylic with Linda Edwards, 3 p.m. $39.
Sky High Brewing — 90s Rooftop Dance Party, 8 p.m. $7. 21+.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Breakers Yard, 7 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Crash Rodeo with special guest, Linden Wood, 7 p.m. $5 advanced; $6 door
MORE
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 8 a.m., Harris Bridge, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Featuring Pacific Northwest songwriters, with concerts, camping, swimming, food, hiking, dancing, family activities. Cost: $40 all weekend music pass; $30 per person, all weekend camp. Information/tickets: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Annual health fair featuring health checks for children and adults, including dental and eye exams; outdoor activities for the family; housing services; senior services and clothing closet. Refreshments served. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YOpzeD
Annual Citywide Garage Sale, all day, city of Harrisburg. Over 100 sales participating throughout the city. Information: 541-995-6655 or email blatta@ci.harrisburg.or.us.
Summer Sun Sale, all day, throughout the city of Lyons. Lyons annual citywide garage sales event. Maps and list of sales available at City Hall, 449 Fifth St. Information: 503-859-2167or visit https://www.cityoflyons.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Summer-Sun-Sale-Flyer-2019.pdf.
Dog Days of Summer Pet Party at the Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jefferson Public Library, 128 N. Main St. Bring your pet, real or stuffed, for animal-centered festivities. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Carnival at the Carousel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W. Celebration of the carousel’s second anniversary, with carnival games of the past, old-fashioned carnival characters, cakewalk, photo-boards and kissing booth. Free admission. Information: http://albanycarousel.com/events/.
Annual Veteran Picnic, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Featuring representatives from the VA Portland Hospital and the VA Regional Office. Hourly raffle drawings and silent auction. Hamburger and hot dog lunch provided, bring a salad or dessert. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2H6qIDx
Oregon Rock and Gem Festival, 10 a.m., Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Crystals, gemstones, fossils, beads, jewelry and more. Food trucks, live music, silent auctions and lapidary demonstrations. Kids’ fun area to explore, dig and identify different rocks and minerals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KzBVyB
Community Workshop: The Resilience Project, 10 a.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Create a digital story with the Resilience Project, storytelling at the intersection of narrative, community and resilience. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YKD52Z
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Eats & Beats, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. An 80’s-themed event featuring STORM, a Northwest 80s hair metal and arena rock tribute band. Food trucks. Admission: $8 general; $5 senior; $5 child 12+. Information/tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/1238.
Founder’s Day Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Barracks Building and City Hall Grounds, 6030 NE William R. Carr Ave., Adair Village. Celebrating the founding of Adair Village with BBQ, bounce house, face painting, merchant booths, history, documents and artifacts. Events include tours of the barracks, reenactors, displays and connections with those that were stationed or trained at Camp Adair and Adair Air Force Station. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31BLVwY .
Summit Summer Festival, noon to 7 p.m., Summit Community Center field, 19875 Summit Highway., Blodgett. All-ages outdoor festival, with old time country crafts and music, a cake and pie auction, silent auction and quilt show. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2129173640667281/.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for an hour and a half. Reservations highly recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
“Seussical, Jr.”, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Rebecca Douglas, Albany Civic Theater’s Youth Summer Camp production, “Seussical Jr.,” tells the story, through familiar Seuss characters, of the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Admission: $17 adult; $14 senior, junior. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31BdoyP
The End of Thyme Murder Mystery, 6 p.m., The Loft at Flicker & Fir, 1470 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Thyme has been killed, and you have been summoned to the reading of her will. Become the character, arrive for libations and libelous conversation, dinner, tea and scones, then watch the accusations fly. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31CEuWa
Iron Thespian 24 Hour Play Jam Performance, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Multiday event with performance at 7 p.m., Aug. 17. Participants have 12 hours to write, 12 hours to rehearse; 24 hours to perform. Participants have 24 hours to do what normally takes three months to accomplish. Admission: $5. Information: majestic.org
Grange Dance featuring Swampgrass, 8 p.m., Alsea Hope Grange 269, 27373 Alsea Deadwood Highway. Bluegrass music. Water and treats available for $1 each. Admission: $10 general; ages 12 and under free. Information: http://bit.ly/2yVPAJx
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine at Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday through October. Five course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
MORE
Harris Bridge Folk Festival, 8 a.m., Harris Bridge, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Featuring Pacific Northwest songwriters, with concerts, camping, swimming, food, hiking, dancing, family activities. Cost: $40 all weekend music pass; $30 per person, all weekend camp. Information/tickets: http://www.harrisbridgevineyard.com/folkfestival.html.
Oregon Rock and Gem Festival, 10 a.m., Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Crystals, gemstones, fossils, beads, jewelry and more. Food trucks, live music, silent auctions and lapidary demonstrations. Kids’ fun area to explore, dig and identify different rocks and minerals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KzBVyB
Open Streets Corvallis 2019, noon, Tunison to Lilly City Park, 865 SE Lilly Ave., Corvallis. Walk, bike and play in the shared public spaces. Free community festival with outdoor games, music, food, bicycle-powered fun and neighborhood bikeway demonstration. Information: http://bit.ly/2YPzd0A
OSU Summer Choir, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The OSU Choir, conducted by students from the OSU Master of Arts in Teaching program, under the direction of Dr. Steve Zielke, will present Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” and other choral favorites. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/345437126379544/.
The Band Paskel in Concert, 6 p.m., Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Road, Lebanon. Rockabilly band Paskel will perform. Hot dog barbecue. Family friendly. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30357TQ
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
MORE
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
A World of Ideas Summer Lecture: “In Their Own Words: The Oregon African American Railroad Porters Oral History Collection,” noon, Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Natalia Fernandez will share the backstory and interviews in Oregon State University’s Multicultural Archives’ recent acquisition of transcripts of Oregon African American railroad porters oral history. Free for museum members; $5 for nonmembers. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/experience/lecture/.
Art Lab with Samantha, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Free art project. Information: http://bit.ly/2YY0JUU
Talent Show Comedy Night, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. All-ages talent competition. Prizes will be awarded to the top kid, teen and adult competitor. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/talent-shows-for-all/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Marvel Cinematic Universe Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Space Theme Dance Party, 10:30 a.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Bust out your best moves for the Space Dance Party. Music, fun lights and bubbles. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OR5Q9A
Kid’s Paint Camp: Pottery Day, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Three days of art. Teachers vary by day. Cost: $24; $69 for all three days. Information/registration: https://www.localendar.com/public/stuckybd.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Eat Drink and Be Patriotic Fundraiser for South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, 5:30 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Benefit dinner and auction for sending local WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Cost: $50 per person. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MYAhIi
Concerts at the Conser House: The Hickenlooper Family, 6 p.m., Conser House lawn area, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Family friendly series of music. Bring a picnic basket, blanket and enjoy three nights of music. No alcoholic beverages permitted. Free. Information: 541-327-2768 or email baker1@q.com.
Craft Night: Magnets, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: “Track of the Moon Beast” (1976), 6 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. A mineralogist gets hit in the head by a meteor, which turns him into a vicious reptilian creature during the full moon. Ygal Kaufman curates. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Jazz in the Park, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band will perform a new theme each week. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pets on the Patio, 4 p.m. Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Michael Riley, blues, 6 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Georgia Pacific Mill Tour, 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of a working mill. Reservations required. No children under 12. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Guest organist Timothy Bibelheimer, along with violinist, Dr. Marjory Lange, will perform works by Campra, Chaminade and others. Free; donations accepted. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series.
Kid’s Paint Camp: Wood Day, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Three days of art. Teachers vary by day. Cost: $24. Information/registration: https://www.localendar.com/public/stuckybd.
Teen Night: NERF, 5:15 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Play Nerf games at the library. Snacks and equipment provided. Permission slip required. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Teen Night: End of Summer Party, 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. End of summer party for teens before the school year begins. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Evenings in the Garden, 6 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. OSU Extension Benton County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions on growing and preserving the harvest. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z4KSYI
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
The Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Performing big band jazz, Latin and rock music, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Sarah Jane Dryden, singer songwriter, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grill — James Wright, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Mouth Painter, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Jobe & Katie, variety, 6 p.m.
MORE
Benton Center Groundbreaking Ceremony, 10 a.m., 931 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Linn-Benton Community College celebrates the groundbreaking on its Benton Center project. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-917-4209 or email foundation@linnbenton.edu.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Kids’ Paint Camp: Abstract Painting on Canvas, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Three days of art. Teachers vary by day. Cost: $24. Information/registration: https://www.localendar.com/public/stuckybd.
Tomato Day, 2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Farmer’s Market, Main and Grant, Lebanon. Tastings of dozens of unusual tomato varieties, information on drying and canning tomatoes,on growing tomatoes and free samples of tomato-based foods. Master Gardeners and Master Preservers will be available to answer questions and offer demonstrations. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/tomato-day-08-22-2019-9767.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Sage Summer Concerts: Swangle and Hillstomp, 6 p.m., Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Swing music by Swangle and then Hillstomp’s country blues stomp grass rock punk dance disco folk on buckets, cans and slide guitar. Food vendors, and a creative play booth offering hands-on crafts. Admission is free; $10 suggested donation per family. Information: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org
Pictorial History of Lebanon’s Mills, 6 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Presentation by local historian Jeff Smith on Lebanon’s rich timber industry and its heyday. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z1dJNH
Movie in the Park: “Back to the Future” (1985), 6 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. When a high schooler is accidentally transported back in time to the 1950s, he inadvertently interferes with his parents’ budding romance. Michael J. Fox stars. Free. Kids’ Zone included. Information: http://bit.ly/2TvEYdX
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Alisha Whitman and Daughters exhibit: Learning Together, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Aug. 24, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. The 2017 Howland Community OPEN People’s Choice winner, Alisha Whitman is joined by her daughters for this show. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/tba-in-the-cwg/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary” exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explore observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Fiber Fun Display, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday through August, The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Many different types of fiber art on display, including weavings, hand-spun yarn, and other fiber creations. Weaving and spinning demonstrations. Admission: $3 donation. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheLivingRockStudios/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Exhibit: “Now and Then Drawings” by Jonathan Bucci, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Sept. 16, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Jonathan Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and how the two can co-exist. An examination of how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Book giveaway begins August 19, available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
My Secret Double, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An invitation to create art that captures the artist’s story or describes the personal journey of the daily struggles with addiction, depression and the outcomes of anger, suicide, or loss of hope that coincide with these struggles. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show open to Northwest and regional professional artists, with two allowable pieces. Cost: $50 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-my-secret-double.
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.