Friday: The Crazed Weasels
• Concert: The Crazed Weasels String Band is set to perform bluegrass, country and Cajun music at this event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy a root beer float. It's all free. Information: 541-258-4919.
Saturday: Craft Distillers Picnic
• Event: The folks at Vivacity Fine Spirits, 720 NE Granger Ave. in Corvallis, are hosting this event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday featuring craft spirit samples from local distilleries, cocktails, food trucks and music. Admission is free to this family- and pet-friendly event. Picnic baskets are welcome. Information: 541-405-2588 or email bobby.vivacity@gmail.com.
Saturday: Brew and Wine Fest
• Festival: Philomath hosts its first Brew and Wine Fest from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Frolic and Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. in Philomath. Music from Scruggs and the Steel Benders, 8 Balls and DRTR Blues Americana, along with a variety of other events. Cost for this benefit for the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo is $20. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mv7A6k
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Sarah Jane Dryden, singer songwriter, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grill — James Wright, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Mouth Painter, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Meade, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Jobe Woosley & Katie, songwriters, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Benton Center Groundbreaking Ceremony, 10 a.m., 931 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Linn-Benton Community College celebrates the groundbreaking on its Benton Center project. Refreshments provided. Information: 541-917-4209 or email foundation@linnbenton.edu.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lunchbox Art Talk: “Tradition Turns Contemporary,” noon to 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Join Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge for a lunchtime art talk. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/lunchbox-art-talk-4/.
Kids’ Paint Camp: Abstract Painting on Canvas, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Three days of art. Teachers vary by day. Cost: $24. Information/registration: https://www.localendar.com/public/stuckybd.
Tomato Day, 2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Farmers Market, Main and Grant, Lebanon. Tastings of dozens of unusual tomato varieties, information on drying and canning tomatoes,on growing tomatoes and free samples of tomato-based foods. Master Gardeners and Master Preservers will be available to answer questions and offer demonstrations. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z5fhqQ.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Crafternoon: TieDye, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors 50 and older can bring a prewashed cotton item and be walked through different techniques followed by directions on how to set the color at home. Paint and directions provided. Cost: $2. Registration recommended. Information/registration: 541-258-4919 or visit http://bit.ly/2HedFjq.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Sage Summer Concerts: Swangle and Hillstomp, 6 p.m., Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Swing music by Swangle and then Hillstomp’s country blues stomp grass rock punk dance disco folk on buckets, cans and slide guitar. Food vendors, and a creative play booth offering hands-on crafts. Admission is free; $10 suggested donation per family. Information: www.corvallisenvironmentalcenter.org
Pictorial History of Lebanon’s Mills, 6 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Presentation by Jeff Smith, local historian, longtime resident and steward of Lebanon’s history, featuring photos of Lebanon’s rich timber industry and its heyday. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z1dJNH
Movie in the Park: “Back to the Future” (1985), 6 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. When a high schooler is accidentally transported back in time to the 1950s, he inadvertently interferes with his parents’ budding romance. Michael J. Fox stars. Free. Kids’ Zone included. Information: http://bit.ly/2TvEYdX
Adult Library Takeover, 6:15 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Adults ages 18 and older are invited to an after-hours event to play Nerf games, video games or do crafts. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/library-takeover-for-adults/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. ,Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Sarah Jane Dryden, singer-songwriter, 7 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia on the Hill, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Human Ottoman + Vardaman Ensemble + Boo the band, 9:30 p.m. $7.
Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio — Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 p.m. $35
Downtown Dog — Michael Riley, blues, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Freeman, jazz, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Meadowlark Trio, baroque chamber music, 7 p.m. $10.
Nectar Creek — DRTR, blues Americana, 6:30 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Moonlit Falls acrylic with Rachelle, 6 p.m. $34.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Albany Coin Challenge, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allann Brothers, 1852 Fescue St. SE. Geocaching challenge. Door prizes. Family-friendly. Information: http://bit.ly/2YN8aCZ
Oil Painting Class: Expressions of Brown, 10 a.m. to noon, Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Oil painting techniques and creation, as taught by Don Ross. Cost: $50. Call gallery to sign up, space is limited. Information: 541-497-0386.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Northwest Art & Air Festival, 11 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Balloonists from across the country gather for flights around the Albany area. Music, a night glow, free airplane rides, artwork, a family zone and vendors. Night Glow event featuring the balloons and a free concert from Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band. Free, $10 parking. Information: http://nwartandair.org/.
Ron Loney Open & Par-Tee, noon to 5:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Four person golf scramble with shotgun start. Social event for the non-golfer as well, with food, wine, silent auction and raffle. Cost: $35 Par-Tee; $140 individual; $550 foursome. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Z1jvLb
Grand Opening, Grand Art and City Hall, 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Kickoff show for the new Sweet Home City Hall. Art by Sweet Home School District students will be displayed. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Mgs6b0
Cookie Decorating and Ice Cream Party, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia Avenues. Adair Village youth program end-of-summer cookie decorating and ice cream party. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZfLjLR
Book Signing, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sweet Things Boutique, 3035 Highway 20, Sweet Home. Brigette Harrington, poetry winner of the Capitol Christmas Tree festivities last year, has written a book titled “My Oregon” and will hold a book signing after the City Hall Grand Opening. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2zdWURa
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of Highways 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Americana on the Lawn with the Crazed Weasels, 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Live music and root beer floats. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on; bluegrass, country, and cajun music performed by The Crazed Weasels String Band. Free. Information: 541-258-4919.
Summer Family Movie Night: “The Goonies,” 6 p.m,. Albany First Church of God, 1225 15th Ave. SW. Outdoor movie night with food and games. Food is free, just bring a chair. Pets on leash welcome. No alcohol or tobacco. Information: http://bit.ly/2yUPtOF
Community Movie Night: “Breakthrough,” 6 p.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home. Popcorn and showing of this movie, based on a true story. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KG6gdG
Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SW, Albany. Try the potter’s wheel with instruction. Cost: $35 person; $65 couple. Information/reservation: https://calapooiaclay.com/classes/.
Movie in the Park and BBQ: “Moana,” 7 p.m., Halsey Memorial Park. Halsey-Shedd Fire Department will do the grilling, with cold drinks and a family friendly movie. Information: http://bit.ly/2KIa2TT
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Musicians perform fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country tunes. Audience and musicians bring goodies. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Summer Sounds Movies: “Mary Poppins Returns,” begins at dusk, Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets, Harrisburg. The magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
Visionary Cacao, Ecstatic Dance and Gong, 7:15 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Euphoric meditation with dance rhythms inspired by tribal and indigenous music. For anyone 18 years and older who can lie still and silent for the long gong bath. Admission: $21. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2TsFpFO
“Seussical Jr.”, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Rebecca Douglas, Albany Civic Theater’s Youth Summer Camp production, “Seussical Jr.,” tells a story, through familiar Seuss characters, of the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Admission: $17 adult; $14 senior, junior. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31BdoyP
Travis Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. This quintet, pulled from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, plays music, honors veterans and tells stories about the Air Force. Family-friendly. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2yVOYDS
Family Movie Night: “Despicable Me 3,” 8 p.m., Sweet Home Mennonite Church, 1266 Fourth Ave. The mischievous Minions and Gru are contemplating a return to a life of crime in this animated hit. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Hcd8i3
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver — Hip-hop night, 10 p.m. 21+.
Barsideous Brewing — Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Bush Pilots, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Haus of Dharma Pride Pageant 2019, 10 p.m., $5. 21+.
Downtown Dog — Vick Bowler, variety, 6 p.m.
FireWorks Pub & Pizza — Kjersten, acoustic looping songstress, 7 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Red, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; James Roberts, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Mill City Odd Fellows — Dance Party, DJ’ed 60s, 70s, 80’s dance music, potluck, 7 p.m. 21+.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Fairy Forest acrylic with Brandie, 3 p.m. $39
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — The Hereafters Live, rock, bop & country, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday at the senior center. All books $2 per bag, bags are provided. Proceeds benefit various library programs. Information: http://bit.ly/2KKTXOn
Annual Humongous Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Half price on items beginning at 1 p.m. No early sales. Information: 541-752-5218.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Hands on History, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum and Moyer House, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Step back in time and experience crafts and activities practiced by those that came before, while listening to the music and stories of the pioneers. Wheat grinding, candle making, blacksmithing, a 19th century embalming demo, weaving and spinning, buggy rides, dancing, more. Free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/hands-on-history/.
All Ages Craft Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 150 N. Second St., Suite B. Get ready for school with crafts for all ages. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Northwest Art & Air Festival, 11 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Balloonists from across the country gather for flights around the Albany area. Music, free airplane rides, artwork, a family zone and vendors; Rick Springfield concert at 8 p.m. Free. $10 parking. Information: http://nwartandair.org/.
Ice Cream Party with Caesar the No Drama Llama, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Pantry, 310 N. Second St., Jefferson. Tour the food pantry and meet the llama. Free; bring a new and wrapped bar of soap or a box of bandages for pantry patrons. Information: 503-779-9807 or visit http://bit.ly/33X3lpU.
Craft Distillers Picnic, noon to 5 p.m., Vivacity Fine Spirits, 720 NE Granger Ave., Corvallis. Come with picnic blankets for an afternoon of craft spirit samples from local craft distilleries, cocktails, food trucks and music. Family and pet friends. Free. Information: 541-405-2588 or email bobby.vivacity@gmail.com.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for an hour and a half. Reservations highly recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Arts Alive, 1 to 8 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local artists, writers, performers and musicians share studio process and art with the public. Fun hands on exploration into different types of arts media. Drink, eat, watch, make and participate. Free; $5 to $10 suggested donations. Information: http://bit.ly/33NH6Ta
Philomath Brew and Wine Fest, 1 to 8 p.m., Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, 502 S. 13th St. Inaugural Brew and Wine Fest featuring vendors, music by Scruggs and the Steel Benders, 8 Balls and DRTR Blues Americana, and a variety of events. Proceeds benefit the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo. Cost: $20. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/2008/philomath-brew-wine-fest#eventdetail.
Corvallis Wine Country Jam, 2 to 8 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road. Outdoor setting with live music playing throughout the day featuring Rusty Hinges, Jam Wagon and Doctor Zoo. Admission: $10; children 12 and under free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TOx4fU
“Seussical Jr.”, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Directed by Rebecca Douglas, Albany Civic Theater’s Youth Summer Camp production, “Seussical Jr.” tells the story, through familiar characters of Horton the elephant and the Cat in the Hat, of the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community. Admission: $17 adult; $14 senior, junior. Information/tickets: albanycivic.org
Mill City Odd Fellows No. 144 Glass Painting Fundraiser, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Red Chair Farm, 158 SW Broadway St., Mill City. Fundraiser to benefit the renovation of Stewart’s Hall built in 1914. All supplies provided; tips, tricks and guidance will be given to help create a work of art you can use. Bring snacks to share, dance party to follow. Cost: $42. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/31PYjcO
CASA Summer Concert and Picnic Nite, 4 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Family friendly concert and picnic with live bands featuring Laura Zaerr; 4 on the Floor; Blaudette Beckwith; DTW and Josh, along with wine tasting, food and festivities. Cost: $34 concert and picnic pack for a family of four; $10 adult concert only; $5 child concert only. Information/tickets: https://www.casa-vfc.org/asd.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kimberly Gifford directs this new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett, along with funky dance music to free jazz chaos. Information: gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Pinot on the Patio: The HipBillys, folk, blues, country, 5 p.m. $30
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
“Sense and Sensibility,” Majestic Reader’s Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kimberly Gifford directs this new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Summer Outdoor Concert Series, 6 p.m., Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Road, Philomath. Outdoor concert featuring Gospel Echoes Crossroad on the banks of Greasy Creek. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2KLRRxZ
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Moto Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., MX Albany, 33648 Berry Drive NE. Motocross two-day adventure for all levels. Music, free riding, facing against competitors and awards. All skill levels and ages welcome. Cost: $395. Information/registration: http://www.lcatmx.com/camp.
A World of Ideas Summer Lecture: “Children and Dolls: Stereotypes, Development and Learning,” noon, Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Aurora Sherman, an associate professor in the School of Psychological Sciences at Oregon State University, will explore the roles of dolls in history, child development and role-learning. Free for museum members; $5 for others. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/experience/lecture/.
End of Summer Cookie Decorating, 12:30 p.m., Adair Village Youth Program, Adair Kiddie Park, between Laurel and Columbia avenues. Make sweet treats. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HiaeIr
Tween Movie Afternoon: “Captain Marvel,” 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Brie Larson stars in this Marvel hit. For fourth- through sixth-grade tweens. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/tween-movies/.
Science Lab with Patrick, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Science experiments. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/342629853358313/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Moto Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., MX Albany, 33648 Berry Drive NE. Motocross two-day adventure for all levels. Music, free riding, facing against competitors and awards. All skill levels and ages welcome. Rider admission: $395. Information/registration: http://www.lcatmx.com/camp.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Concerts at the Conser House: Greg Gorthy, 6 p.m., Conser House lawn area, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Family friendly series of music. Bring a picnic basket and blanket. No alcoholic beverages permitted. Free. Information: 541-327-2768 or email baker1@q.com.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Band Favorites, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band will perform a new theme each week. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit on, no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Silent Feature: “Wagon Tracks” (1919), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. William S. Hart stars as a heroic yet humble wagon train leader in this silent Western. Also starring Jane Novak and Robert McKim. Curated by Ygal Kaufman; live musical accompaniment by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/comingsoon.html.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog — The Broken Bard, variety, 6 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Night Tree acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m. $29.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Museum Storytime, 10 a.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Stories, songs and movement at the museum. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Starker Forests Tour, 12:45 p.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Starker Forests involving ¼-mile walk, with talks about practices of forest management. Reservations required. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. This is a no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — 2nd Street Guitars, 6 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Pinot on the Patio: Craig Sorseth & Tom West, 5 p.m., $30.
Bombs Away Cafe — RIKKHA, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Hank & Bill Shreve, blues, 6 p.m. $10.
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar — Kickstar “Light,” acoustic show, 8 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Sasquatch acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m. $39.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Lentil Lettuce Wraps, 5:30 p.m., Sage Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Create lentil lettuce wraps. Gather ingredients from the garden and try different lentil varieties. Cost: $10 adults; $7 children. Information/tickets: https://corvallisenvironmentalcenter.wufoo.com/forms/r1k19v191uewxec/?fbclid=IwAR1wMlkO-9_8D_A6hBuAUuQTioM97uzuDf_kL2zMnmh7P5CywHYG-QMte3g.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
A Bene Placito Chamber Winds Summer Concert: Landscapes and Locales, 7 p.m, United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Fourth season program titled “Landscapes and Locales,” with inspirations from all over the world. Concert will feature “Belle Epoque” by Julio Medaglia; “Landscapes by Daniel Baldwin; “Air Arae” by Heinrich Molbe; a Trio by Francois Devienne; and music by Madeleine Dring. Admission: $10 suggested donation at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/508139256621741/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Alisha Whitman and Daughters exhibit: Learning Together, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Aug. 24, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave. Corvallis. The 2017 Howland Community OPEN People’s Choice winner, Alisha Whitman is joined by her daughters for this show. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/tba-in-the-cwg/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary,” a Quilt County exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explore observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Fiber Fun Display, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday through August, The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Many different types of fiber art on display, including weavings, hand-spun yarn, and other fiber creations. Weaving and spinning demonstrations. Admission: $3 donation. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheLivingRockStudios/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Exhibit: “Now and Then Drawings” by Jonathan Bucci, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Sept. 16, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Jonathan Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and how the two can co-exist. An examination of how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Book giveaway begins August 19, available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
My Secret Double, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An invitation to create art that captures the artist’s story or describes the personal journey of the daily struggles with addiction, depression and the outcomes of anger, suicide, or loss of hope that coincide with these struggles. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show open to Northwest and regional professional artists, with two allowable pieces. Cost: $50 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-my-secret-double.
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.