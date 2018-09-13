Up to now, Septemberfest has always had a title sponsor, a brewery whose name got top billing in promoting the annual celebration of craft beer, wine and cider put on by the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers.
Not this time. For the 11th edition of the event, coming up this weekend in Corvallis’ Avery Park, the club is putting its own name front and center.
“This year we decided we were going to be our own sponsor and give ourselves a pat on the back for 11 years,” said club member and festival organizer Patrick Gorman.
One reason the Heart of the Valley group wanted to toot its own horn a bit was to celebrate the fact that it won the 2017 Radegast Club of the Year Award (named for the Slavic god of hospitality and legendry creator of beer, not the brown-robed wizard in “The Lord of the Rings”) from the American Homebrewers Association.
Gorman said the distinction was based in large part on the public outreach Heart of the Valley does with Septembeerfest, a benefit event that donates all proceeds to charitable causes such as Linn Benton Food Share and other local nonprofits.
“Since 2006, we’ve donated over $178,000,” he said.
Another twist for 2018: “Of the 29 breweries we have attending this year, every one of them is an independent brewer,” Gorman said.
This year’s craft beverage lineup will feature 69 beers, meads and ciders by producers from around the region. As always, all of the craft brewers from the Corvallis area will be pouring.
Among the new additions will be a pair of breweries from McMinnville, Allegory and Evasion, which specializes in gluten-free beers.
And this edition of Septembeerfest will be a bit of a coming-out party for Dirt Road Brewing, a brand-new Corvallis brewery that has plans to open a downtown taproom.
Live music will be provided by the Brutal Bridges Band, Blues and Sunshine, and Parish Gap, and there will be a number of food vendors on site, including El Sol de Mexico, Cheesy Stuffed Burgers and Burnheimer Meat Co.
The event is family-friendly, with children under 21 admitted free with a paying adult. Designated drivers also get in for free, and a free shuttle will operate throughout the day with stops at the downtown library and Downward Dog on Monroe.
Regular admission is $20, which includes a tasting glass and eight drink tokens. Additional tokens are four for $5. One token buys a 4 ounce pour of most brews.