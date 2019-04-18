In conjunction with the Arts Center’s “An Iris Stands Tall” and “Plus Voices” shows, the Whiteside Theatre will host a talk with Trystan Reese, a transgender activist, at 6:30 p.m. April 26.
Reese said Wednesday that he plans to talk about his experience as a transgender person, suddenly becoming a parent when he and his partner Biff Chaplow adopted Chaplow’s niece and nephew, and later completing their family by getting pregnant and giving birth.
Reese said the talk will be structured so that people have a chance to ask questions.
“Every time I do this it’s completely unique,” he said.
Reese, of Portland, said he was invited to speak in conjunction with the shows through his sister, Corvallis attorney Lorena Reynolds. Although he’s spoken to community groups and done transgender competency training sessions in Corvallis before, this is the first time he’ll be speaking at an event open to the public.
Reese, who also spent a year at Oregon State University, helped provide input on the policy the Corvallis School District adopted in December that protects the rights of transgender and gender nonconforming students. Reese said he’s consulted on similar policies throughout the country and thinks they can be important in protecting kids from harassment and bullying for their identity.
Reese said there is no way to legislate tolerance, but it is still important to have policies to protect very marginalized people, such as transgender and nonbinary kids.
“It’s really important we protect our youth so they make it to adulthood and can be happy, productive members of society," he said.
Reese said his hope is people come away from his events more educated and more committed than ever to inclusivity.
“People want to do the right the right thing, but they don’t always know the right way to put that ideal into practice,” he said.