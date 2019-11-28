The Thanksgiving weekend will feature two of the mid-valley’s signature holiday events: the Community Christmas Parade in Corvallis and Albany’s Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade.
Corvallis’ Christmas parade is coming up first: it starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Street in downtown Corvallis and then travels north on Fourth Street and ends at Jackson. It will be followed by a performance of carols by the Leslie Family at the Benton County Courthouse.
Parade organizer Marc Vomocil said that as of Sunday the parade had 68 entrants, but he added that last-minute adds and drops are always possible.
This year’s event is slated to include multiple dog and horse groups, bicyclists from the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, family- and community-made floats, and Santa riding a Corvallis Fire Department ladder truck.
According Vomocil, one of the best viewing spots is at the intersection of Fourth Street and Washington, near the Safeway, because it’s at the start of the parade and entries are fresh with routines and skits. The other ideal spot, he added, is near the stage at the courthouse, which is within earshot of the speakers and the emcee’s description of entrants.
Visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis/page-9.php for more information.
Across the river, the Albany Downtown Association's Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday. Its route starts at Broadalbin Street and First Avenue, goes west down First, turns south on Calapooia Street, then turns east on Second Avenue and returns to the beginning, and then, as its name suggests, goes around again.
The ADA's Debi Wahl said the parade typically has around 30 entrants and this year’s event will feature an equestrian group and Caesar the No Drama Llama.
According to Wahl, the association has arranged this year to block parking on First and Second avenues, which will make viewing the parade much easier to watch than in past years when vehicles obscured the view for kids. This year, she said, curb-sitting will provide good views.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while and we finally decided we’ll just block off that section and people can view it a whole lot easier,” she said.
The parade is slated to be followed by a carols and a Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at the at Two Rivers Market parking lot at the corner Ferry Street and Second Avenue. Mayor Sharon Konopa is expected to officially light the tree in the ceremony.
For more information, visit albanydowntown.com.