In conjunction with the Arts Center’s “An Iris Stands Tall” and “Plus Voices” shows, the Whi…

'AN IRIS STANDS TALL'

WHAT: "An Iris Stands Tall," an exhibit by Portland artist Annette Sabater

WHERE: The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis

WHEN: The exhibit opens on Tuesday, April 23 and runs through June 14. A reception is scheduled for Thursday, May 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center. Other activities are planned in conjunction with the exhibit; see theartscenter.net for details.

HOURS: The Arts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.