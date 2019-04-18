When her child decided in 2012 to physically transition from being a boy to a girl, Annette Sabater struggled with that decision.
Although she said she’d long accepted that her child was not a typical heterosexual boy, she was worried about the bullying and violence transgender people face, a society that has not protected the rights of transgender people and the complexities of the medical procedures involved in the transition.
So she turned to art as a way to explore her journey as a parent of a transgender child. Along the way, her fears turned into full acceptance.
Sabater, a Portland artist, said during the process of making art she had little epiphanies as her understanding expanded and her daughter helped teach her a lot.
“She told me there needs to be more joy (in the art). There needs to be more happiness,” she said.
Sabater eventually came to understand that while the physical transition is at times difficult, when changes did occur it was an enormously positive experience for her daughter and for her family.
“It’s been a joy to get to know our child as who she truly is. It’s been a privilege.”
Sabater initially planned to not show the works in public, but when her daughter, who is now 22, became an adult they discussed it. Her daughter encouraged her to show the art.
The works, done in graphite, charcoal, oil pastel or combination on paper, will be exhibited outside Portland for the first time starting Tuesday, April 23 in the main gallery of the Corvallis Arts Center. The exhibit, “An Iris Stands Tall: A Mother's Journey, A Daughter's Transition” will run until June 14, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on May 9. The show will also be part of the Corvallis Arts Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. May 14. The exhibit will include 35 to 42 paintings and selections of prose, some from Sabater’s journal and some quotes from her daughter.
The exhibit includes a work depicting Sabater’s daughter in a red dress among irises also titled “An Iris Stands Tall.”
Sabater said the image was inspired by seeing her daughter, who had hoped to complete her transition before she finished high school, happily preparing to attend a school dance as a girl during her senior year. The work is not a direct portrait of her daughter, but is meant to show the emotion of the moment.
“That picture was my joy and awe looking at my beautiful daughter,” she said. “It was a very touching moment to look at her all dressed up and being a young woman.”
Sabater said she hopes her art can help other parents and show people that they are not alone. She also said she believes art can break down walls and build understanding.
“Art can really connect to people in ways that other things cannot,” she said. Art, she said, can be an opening to the soul.
The exhibit is just the first piece of a series of programming The Arts Center is hosting over the next month intended to support community conversations about gender identity.
The center is also hosting a talk with activist Trystan Reese, a transgender man whose 2017 pregnancy made headlines across the world. That event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the Whiteside Theatre. According to a press release from the Arts Center, Reese will talk about his life story, transition and family. Reese and his husband have a parenting blog at www.biffandi.com.
The Arts Center’s Corrine Woodman Gallery will also host a show called “Plus Voices” from May 3 to June 1, which will feature the works of four LGBTQ artists from the central Willamette Valley.
That exhibition, which is being guest curated by Rosalie Lingo, features the artists Erika Graves, Doug Hatano, Carmen McCormack and Ceph Poklemba. Between eight and 10 pieces will be featured in that show.
The center is also hosting a Sinking City POP Fest concert May 11 and 12. The festival, which features more than a dozen bands, is co-hosted by Corvallis DIY and benefits Translifeline. Visit http://corvallisdiy.org for more information about that event.
Cynthia Spencer, the Arts Center’s executive director, said all shows at the center are selected by the center’s exhibition committee. The center tries to enhance these exhibitions with programming such as question-and-answer sessions with featured artists. With the “An Iris Stands Tall” exhibit, the center's staff members wanted to have a panel discussion. Originally the center invited Corvallis attorney Lorena Reynolds to join the panel because she has advocated for issues like the Corvallis School District’s recent policy protecting gender expression in the district. However, Spencer said Reynolds recommended including her brother, Reese, in the programming around the exhibition.
“He provides the perspective of someone who is transgender, identifying as male, who offers a very positive message for people who are transgender, as well as a very accessible talk for people who are cis-gender interested in learning more,” she said.
The date for the panel discussion has not yet been announced.
Spencer said the committee The Arts Center’s committee likes to select shows that showcase both art and relevant issues. She said the community needs a better understanding of transgender people, and art can be a way to build that understanding.
“The visual arts provide a unique communication tool for expressing feelings and ideas people can often digest easier than words,” she said.
To learn more about events and exhibitions The Arts Center is planning, visit theartscenter.net.