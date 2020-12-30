When tasked with writing about 10 great Oregon songs, my question was obvious: Are these songs about Oregon or songs by Oregonians?
The answer was “both.” The list was intended to be as wide-ranging as possible with no limitations on eligibility other than the Oregon connection.
But this is an impossible task. There is no way of knowing how many songs have been created by Oregonians, and attempting to identify the top 10 is well beyond my ability.
On the other hand, there are a great number of songs about Oregon, but not an endless amount. It is possible to listen to a wide range of these songs and whittle down a list of 10 entries.
So, with one exception, this is a listing of great songs about Oregon. In several instances, Oregonians crafted songs about their home state, and I gave those extra credit. But in the end, this list is a lot like the old Drew Carey sketch show, where everything is made up and the points don’t matter. It’s a list of my 10 favorites, and I freely acknowledge that your list is definitely different and may well be superior. You are welcome to nominate your own favorites in the comments.
Without further ado, let’s begin with the one song on the list that isn’t about Oregon but had to be included anyway.
“Louie Louie”
This rock 'n' roll standard, which was recorded by the Portland band The Kingsmen in 1963, was an automatic selection. It isn’t about the state, but it is the most widely influential song ever recorded here.
The group did not write the song; Richard Berry composed it in 1955. Nor were they the only band to record it. Rockin’ Robin Roberts recorded it with The Wailers in 1960, and Paul Revere & the Raiders also covered the tune in 1963. Hundreds of bands have followed with their own versions.
But it was The Kingsmen’s recording which became a hit, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Perhaps due to the muddled recording quality and the near unintelligibility of the lyrics, the song drew complaints from parents, was banned by the governor of Indiana and was supposedly investigated by the FBI. This series of events was a music promoter’s dream and helped the song maintain national interest long after it would normally have waned.
“Louie Louie, oh no, me gotta go, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, baby
Louie Louie, oh baby, me gotta go
Okay, let's give it to 'em right now.”
“Roll On, Columbia, Roll On”
Imagine hiring Bruce Springsteen to write a collection of songs for Pacific Power and Light. That is exactly what Woody Guthrie was hired to do in 1941. The folk singer from Oklahoma was paid to take a one-month tour of the Pacific Northwest and write songs extolling the virtues of the Bonneville Power Administration. The idea was to include some of the songs in a documentary which was being filmed about the hydroelectric dams that generated power for the BPA.
The tour resulted in 26 songs, including this classic. It takes a certain type of genius to make usable lyrics out of a public utility, but Guthrie was up to the challenge:
“At Bonneville now there are ships in the locks
The waters have risen and cleared all the rocks
Shiploads of plenty will steam past the docks
So roll on, Columbia, roll on.”
Alternative choice: “Oregon Trail” is another standout in this collection, but “Roll On, Columbia” is the catchier tune.
“Eugene Oregon”
A young Dolly Parton grew homesick on an extended tour with other artists and even sat out some shows because she didn’t feel up to performing. Arriving in Eugene, Parton decided she had to perform but apologized in advance to the audience for being in poor spirits.
The crowd responded with a great show of enthusiasm and that very night, Parton wrote this song as a thank you to her faithful fans.
“Eugene, Oregon, I'll remember you for the rest of my life
I won't forget how good you were to me
No and I won't be forgettin' all the kindness that you show
To a homesick country girl a long, long way from Tennessee.”
“Portland Woman”
Singer John Dawson and guitarist Jerry Garcia joined with other Bay Area musicians to form the New Riders of the Purple Sage in 1969. The group was an early adopter of the country rock style and their eponymous album was released in 1971.
This song is on that debut album and tells the tale of a lonely musician hoping to find some companionship on a cold night in the Pacific Northwest. Garcia’s steel guitar is the highlight of the arrangement.
“But if I don't find someone tonight
I just won't make it through
I'm going out in Portland town
And see what I can do.”
“Coming Home (Oregon)”
Eugene native Mat Kearney takes a wholesome approach to writing about his home state. He left home to attend college in California and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. This song describes how much he misses Oregon even as his career requires him to be elsewhere.
The song is also a tribute to his beloved Oregon Ducks football team. The video for the song includes footage from around the state, providing glimpses of Crater Lake, Mt. Hood and the Oregon coast. But the majority of the video is from Autzen Stadium with clips of Duck games down through the years.
“I'm coming home to the place that I remember
Back to the land of my first love
Would you spread wide your arms for this wayward son?
I left my heart in Oregon.”
Alternate selection: Oregon State partisans who reject all things green and yellow may prefer to listen to “Johnny Q” by the Corvallis-based Crazy 8s, an old standby for the OSU pep band.
“Rose Parade”
There was no doubt that Elliott Smith would be included in this list. The melancholy rocker was born in Nebraska, but spent his teenage years in Portland, graduating from Lincoln High School. He remains one of the most influential musicians to hail from the Rose City.
The only question was which song to pick. This track, from his 1997 album “Either/Or” describes an unenthusiastic viewing of the annual parade. The lyrics are caustic, the complete opposite of Kearney’s. By the song’s end, however, it becomes clear that Smith’s unhappiness is not with his hometown, but with himself.
“Ridiculous marching band started playing
Got me singing along
With some half-hearted victory song
So won't you follow me down to the Rose Parade?”
Alternative choice: If I were to include a second song by any artist it would be Smith’s “Alameda.” It features a beautiful chorus in which the singer confesses he is the cause of his own loneliness.
“Light Rail Coyote”
Yes, it is true that Sleater-Kinney was formed in Washington. Let’s not dwell on that and focus instead on the fact that the band has long had a strong presence in Portland and that Carrie Brownstein served as the co-lead of the television show “Portlandia.” Your mileage may vary with that show, but it undoubtedly served to puncture some of the city’s pretension as it gained praise as one of the most livable cities in the country.
This clever song describes youthful trips to the seedy parts of Portland. Even the coyotes want to hop on the train and see the town.
“Out at the edge of town
Where airfield runs water down
Coyote crosses old tracks
And hops on the Light-Rail Max.”
“City of Roses”
Esperanza Spalding is an award-winning singer, songwriter and bassist. She was born in Portland and began her musical education in the city, studying at The Northwest Academy and then Portland State University before winning a scholarship to the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston.
She was honored as Best New Artist at the 2011 Grammy Awards and two of her albums have been recognized as the Best Jazz Vocal Album of the year (“Radio Music Society” and “12 Little Spells”).
This track from “Radio Music Society” is a love letter to her hometown. Speaking like a true Oregonian, Spalding embraces the positive side of our gloomy days:
“In the city of roses
Streets lined with red brick, and green branches
Weren't rainy days that might seem bleak
Our rain is the paint that makes the land lush and the folks unique.”
“Eugene”
Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens crafted a pair of state-themed albums in the 2000s (“Michigan” in 2003 and “Illinois” in 2005). His promotional team encouraged the idea that he was starting a project to create albums about all 50 states. He had no intention of doing this, but it had the intended effect of generating interest: “Is he going to focus on our state next?”
In 2015, Stevens released the album “Carrie and Lowell” which could easily be described as his Oregon album. While Stevens grew up in Michigan, he had family in Oregon and spent several of his childhood summers in the state. The album is full of references to Oregon, most explicitly on this lovely track.
“Emerald Park, wonders never cease
The man who taught me to swim
He couldn't quite say my first name
Like a father, he led Community water upon my head
And he called me ‘Subaru.’”
"Portland, Oregon"
Parton isn’t the only country queen to sing a song about a city in Oregon. Loretta Lynn was assisted by rocker Jack White on her Grammy Award-winning 2004 album “Van Lear Rose.” This duet highlights both artists’ voices and features a strong intro by White on his trademark guitar.
The lyrics, penned by Lynn, describe the booze-fueled beginnings of an affair. Lynn has stated that she wrote the song out of anger and jealousy at her husband’s unfaithful ways. A hotel in Portland served as the setting for some of this marital conflict, and Lynn kept this detail in the song.
“Well, I looked at him and caught him lookin' at me
I knew right then we were playin' free, in Oregon.”
Bonus selection: “On the Bus Mall”
I hesitated about including this song from the the Portland-based quintet The Decemberists. Featured on their 2005 album “Picaresque,” it is a sordid tale of runaways separated from their families and doing what they must to survive.
In this environment new bonds are formed. The song celebrates these ad hoc families without downplaying the dangers of their situation. This would be no one’s nomination for Oregon’s state song, but it is unsparing and honest.
“As four in the morning came on, cold and boring
We huddled close
In the bus stop enclosure enfolding
Our hands tightly holding.”