Entertainment abundant in the mid-Willamette Valley

As a longtime mid-valley resident — I grew up in Albany, graduating from West Albany High School in 1990 and beginning my journalism career the following year at age 18 (where does the time go?) — I'm familiar with the complaint about a lack of local activities. Heck, that was my own rallying cry as a culture-hungry youth in the 1980s.
That isn't the case anymore, as I've learned since taking over the entertainment beat (props to my predecessor, Mike McInally, who made our section so informative and fun). There's an abundance of events to promote and cover. Sometimes I don't have enough print space in our section to contain them. That's a vexing but strangely excellent problem to have: It means that demand for entertainment is alive and well. That's good for us as a newspaper and good for the communities we serve. As I've often said, "If you feed a town's culture, it feeds you right back."
Our section, which we call The E, having shortened it from The Entertainer some time ago, runs every Thursday. You should check it out. In the meantime, here are a few events I'm looking forward to. (Your tastes may vary.)
Oregon State International Film Festival: Assembled by Das Film Fest, a local monthly film club, the OSIFF fills Corvallis' Whiteside Theatre and Darkside Cinema with an astounding 41 entries from 22 countries over a four-day period, Jan. 10-14. If you're a movie buff like me, this is a great way to spend a mind-broadening weekend. For a $5-$8 entry fee, it's the most inexpensive trip you'll ever take around the world. For more information and schedules, visit http://bit.ly/2FAGGVf. (I wrote about one of the films that screened, "Happy Endings Sleepover," in the most recent edition of The E.)
"Schick Machine": A giant, motorized hurdy-gurdy, a deconstructed pipe organ and array of spinning and thrashing metal are just some of the innovative musical highlights of "Schick Machine," scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. The show itself is impossible to describe. I watched excerpts from the performance, developed by a multi-disciplinary team that included composer Paul Drescher and percussionist Steven Schick, and I'm still unwrapping its delights. My interview with Drescher, which runs in the Jan. 16 issue, was a basic riff on one central question: "What kind of similarly wave-lengthed minds could concoct such a wonderfully weird beast?" He had an answer. Event information: https://beav.es/Z9h.
David Wilcox: No matter how old I get or professional I've become, the most thrilling part of my job is interviewing someone I've admired for years. Singer-songwriter David Wilcox lands firmly in that category. Someone loaned my a copy of his "How Did You Find Me Here?" album back in the early '90s, and I fell in love with the song "Rusty Old American Dream," as written from the semi-wizened perspective of a car that rolled off an assembly line in 1958 (much like Wilcox himself). So I got to talk to him about that, as well as the process of songwriting, while struggling to keep cool. He's appearing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. I'll be there. If you can make it, please do. Information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109540.