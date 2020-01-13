Entertainment abundant in the mid-Willamette Valley

David Wilcox: No matter how old I get or professional I've become, the most thrilling part of my job is interviewing someone I've admired for years. Singer-songwriter David Wilcox lands firmly in that category. Someone loaned my a copy of his "How Did You Find Me Here?" album back in the early '90s, and I fell in love with the song "Rusty Old American Dream," as written from the semi-wizened perspective of a car that rolled off an assembly line in 1958 (much like Wilcox himself). So I got to talk to him about that, as well as the process of songwriting, while struggling to keep cool. He's appearing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. I'll be there. If you can make it, please do. Information: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109540.