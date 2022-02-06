Enjoying nature at Ankeny Hill

A picture is worth 1,000 words, as the saying goes, or in this case, perhaps an extra 1,000 chirps, quacks and honks.

The Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge near Jefferson has welcomed bird watchers and other outdoors enthusiasts for years.

But the Ankeny Hill Nature Center at the refuge opened on Saturday, Feb. 5. The facility, which has a library and meeting hall, is designed to serve as an anchorpoint for local wildlife preservationists' efforts to bring ecology directly to visitors — including children on school field trips.

While our newspaper featured the Ankeny Hill Nature Center on the front page of the Sunday, Feb. 6 edition, we didn't have enough space to show you all our scenic photos from this facility's public debut.

To see our full collection of Ankeny Hill images from Saturday, go to our websites.

