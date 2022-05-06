My name is Ellie Mae. I am a spayed 2yo hound mix current on vaccinations. I love playing with kids... View on PetFinder
A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.
The Department of Environmental Quality alleges the company had barrels of unknown substances. Prompted by a visit, the company then determined it was hazardous, says the DEQ.
A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters almost nine hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.
The popular event used to charge for parking only. Here's why it changed.
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County left one dead Saturday, April 30.
The call came in from the Corvallis area 911 system.
The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Broadway Appliance at around 8:25 p.m. Monday night, May 2, according to Deputy Fire Marshal…
DEAR ABBY: I am a 58-year-old, never-married woman with a 22-year blue-collar career. I own a home and will retire with benefits many people d…
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The suspects fled, with one hiding in a stranger's home.
