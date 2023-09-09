Meet Edward, a charming and fluffy orange and white kitten with a heart of gold. This sweet and shy feline... View on PetFinder
Edward
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 8:52 p.m. Saturday on Highway 228.
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
With a rap sheet that includes a high-speed chase in Corvallis, the suspect was reportedly granted clemency in 2021.
We're not exactly using new tech: "Coin-operated parking meters are a single function mechanical device that has been around since 1935."
West Albany High Principal Susie Orsborn will join the district office later this month as the executive director of human resources.