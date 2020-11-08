Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 8)

The path, to be sure, also doesn’t seem like it will cost all that much to fix, at least not compared to the total dollars the developers stand to make. Brooklane Heights has 42 lots, valued at between $165,000 and $250,000 apiece. The development, even without houses, is worth millions. So the statement was overkill.

The words were uttered by someone whose camera wasn’t turned on, and the identity of the perpetrator hasn’t been confirmed, but there isn’t exactly a long list of suspects. The city of Corvallis should try to determine who was responsible and censure them. And the person who uttered that phrase needs to apologize in public to Wyse.

•ROSES, two dozen of them, to Mayor Sharon Konopa of Albany, who appears to have lost her reelection bid, according to unofficial results from Linn and Benton counties.

Why 24 roses? Konopa has served the city of Albany for 12 years as a City Council member and for 12 years as mayor, and she’s served her hometown well. She has been a leader who has helped transform downtown Albany, which was in rather poor shape just a decade ago. Now, the heart of Hub City is a worthy destination for dining, shopping and that magnificent carousel.