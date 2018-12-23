Editor's note
Don’t panic — it’s not Christmas Day just yet.
But the newspaper that you hold in your hands is our Christmas Day edition. So that our staff and carriers can take time off for the holidays, we’ve produced our Tuesday edition early, which is why you’ve received both the Monday and Tuesday edition today.
Because of obvious early deadlines, the Tuesday edition does not include certain features such as stock listings or lottery drawings. Any breaking news that occurs on Monday or Tuesday will be posted to our websites, and your Wednesday paper will be delivered as usual.
Happy holidays from the Democrat-Herald.