Directors: City of Corvallis losing 3 top executives

Steckel: Public Works gets more (feedback) than the other two. I’ve seen things change over time. And often when you engage with the community, after that process you wind up with a better project. You can’t always say ‘I know best.’ To the extent that you can you make adjustments for the community. The main question we get is ‘why are you doing this?’ If you answer them they might not agree that it’s the best thing to do, but they like the fact that they were heard.

Miss the most?

Steckel: I will miss having the ability to make a difference. That’s why I went to work for city government. I’m going to miss working with a tremendous group of people on the Public Works team. They get called out in the middle of the night. They are here when it’s snowing, here when it’s flooding and here when there is ash in the air. They have touched my heart all this year.

Emery: What I enjoyed and will miss most is the ability to help shape the community. Like our new inclusion policy. It will enable us to meet the 2040 vision goal of being welcoming. This is the most important thing that we’re doing right now. And I’ll miss being involved with that.

Steckel: I will not miss the emails.