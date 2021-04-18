 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DH/GT skyboxes for April 19
0 comments

DH/GT skyboxes for April 19

  • Updated
  • 0
041921-adh-nws-skyboxphoto

Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester drives in his first run in the first inning against California. The Beavers rallied for a 5-3 win and a sweep of the Bears on Sunday.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Skybox 1 (with photo):

BASEBALL

Oregon State sweeps California, sits atop Pac-12

SPORTS, B1

Skybox 2:

PHOTO PAGE

A look back at 2001 with the DH

NEWS, A6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bias crime reported in Albany
Local

Bias crime reported in Albany

  • Updated

Albany police reported a bias incident in the city over the weekend, arresting an Albany man after responding to a neighbor dispute. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News