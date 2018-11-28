Save Our Cumberland Association volunteers invite the public to help decorate the historic church in advance of the city's annual Christmas Parlour Tour.
Decorating will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the church, 401 Main St. SE. Decorations can be donated to the project beforehand; contact Emma Eaton at 541-905-0545 for more information.
The church will be a part of this year's parlour tour, which takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
The Save Our Cumberland Association has begun a fundraising campaign to save the 126-year-old church, which has been vacant for many years. The group's plan is to transform the church into a location for special events.
For more information on the association's efforts, see the website at saveourcumberland.org or email info@SaveOurCumberland.org.
For information on the parlour tour, contact the Albany Visitors Association, albanyvisitors.com.