The Save Our Cumberland Association has organized a Christmas decorating event at the church at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

 Photo courtesy of Save Our Cumberland Association

Save Our Cumberland Association volunteers invite the public to help decorate the historic church in advance of the city's annual Christmas Parlour Tour.

Decorating will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the church, 401 Main St. SE. Decorations can be donated to the project beforehand; contact Emma Eaton at 541-905-0545 for more information.

The church will be a part of this year's parlour tour, which takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Save Our Cumberland Association has begun a fundraising campaign to save the 126-year-old church, which has been vacant for many years. The group's plan is to transform the church into a location for special events.

For more information on the association's efforts, see the website at saveourcumberland.org or email info@SaveOurCumberland.org

For information on the parlour tour, contact the Albany Visitors Association, albanyvisitors.com.

