David
What foster mom has to say about me: "David is a such a sweet little guy! I can't be within... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded between Jan. 1 and July 2.
Things changed on the Social Security front this year. Are you aware of what went down?
- Updated
A well-known ultralight pilot and local handyman along with a close friend of Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II were killed when their aircraft cra…
- Updated
At a raucous special meeting Wednesday, Albany School Board voted 3-1 to terminate Superintendent Melissa Goff’s contract as of July 24 under …
- Updated
More than 40 parents gathered Monday outside the Albany School Board meeting to show support for work by Greater Albany Public Schools on equi…
- Updated
PORTLAND — An Oregon State University student has won the state's $1 million COVID-19 vaccine jackpot.
- Updated
A Texas man was killed after being struck by a train on the tracks east of Interstate 5 headed towards Jefferson, it was reported by the Linn …
- Updated
Members of the Albany School Board voted Monday to immediately dispense with masks in most school district circumstances, and to open meetings…
- Updated
Crews with the United State Forest Service are battling a fire near Bruler Creek north of Green Peter Reservoir. As of Tuesday morning, the fi…
- Updated
A Halsey teenager has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of a 15-year-old caused by an automobile crash in October.