Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard dribbles past Golden State's Alfonzo McKinnie during Wednesday's first half. The Raptors won to take a 2-1 series lead.

 Ben Margot, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Skybox 1 (with photo):

NBA Finals

Raptors grab 2-1 lead over Warriors PAGE B1

Skybox 2:

Foster care

State report: System in need of 'extensive work' to address issues PAGE A7

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0