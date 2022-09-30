CV-WA volleyball

Crescent Valley had a stacked schedule and prepared for it.

The fifth-ranked Raiders wrapped up a big week on the volleyball court Thursday with a four-set win at No. 6 West Albany.

That followed Tuesday’s home victory in four sets against No. 3 Silverton, handing the Foxes their first MWC loss.

“We kind of knew that coming in this week and we made sure that we did a lot of prep to get ready for these two teams,” Raiders coach Troy Shorey said. “We were in the right frame of mind coming in.”

The two-match sweep was somewhat in doubt against West Albany, but CV found a way.

“I think wise words from our coach, and our teammates just being able to connect with each other and have faith in each other,” Raiders sophomore outside hitter Isabella Jacobson said of what allowed her team to pull through against a Bulldogs squad that proved to be up to the challenge.

Those “wise words” from Shorey to the players, Jacobson said, were to relax, knowing they had dealt with on-court adversity before.

Indeed, the Raiders have. They returned seven players from the 2021 team that finished fourth in the 5A state tournament.

“We’ve already been through pressure situations, making it into playoffs last year and up at state,” Shorey said. “You can’t help but be a better team just from that experience.”

Bulldogs coach Megan Wallace said her team understood “it was do or die” late in the match. She added that her team has tremendous heart but can at times ride a roller coast in its performance.

“We’ve been working a lot on that mental game and it’s getting better and better. When they play as a team, they’re unstoppable. They really are,” Wallace said, noting that it was a good sign that her team had so many good moments against such a quality team without senior Tessa Zimmermann, a key part of the attack sidelined the past week due to an ankle injury. “Putting some of those other girls that are normally on the bench onto the court gives me a lot of positive reinforcement that we’re capable of a lot.”

Kamden Mitchell, CV’s sophomore setter, keeps her team’s offense moving.

“She makes our hitters look really good. I don’t know if her hitters thank her enough, but she does a great job of putting them in positions to be successful,” Shorey said of Mitchell, adding that she’s handled some challenging passes the past two matches. “The sets she gets out of those is still something that our hitters can hit. She’s a phenomenal setter.”

Both teams finish regular-season conference play this week.

Crescent Valley plays at Central on Monday and hosts Corvallis on Tuesday. West Albany finishes Tuesday at McKay.

The Mid-Willamette’s league playoffs lead up to the 5A round of 16 on Oct. 29, which will include at least four and as many as six MWC teams.

CV will participate in Saturday’s Mt. Hood Invitational at Barlow High in Gresham. The Raiders will also play in the Jefferson Tournament Oct. 15 in Portland, where Shorey hopes his team faces 6A No. 2 Westview to see how the Raiders match up.

West plays in Bend’s Clearwater Classic on Oct. 8. Despite Thursday’s setback, Wallace sees what her squad possesses.

“We have a lot of potential. From the beginning of the season to where we are now, we’ve had a lot of growth in general,” she said. “They just keep getting stronger and stronger. I expect for us to do good things throughout the rest of the season.”