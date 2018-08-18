Ophelia's Place, a nonprofit organization working to help girls ages 10 to 18 make healthy life choices, is holding an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 W. First Ave. in downtown Albany.
Girls ages 10 to 18 and their parents are invited to come learn about the organization and make collage "vision boards" to help them set goals and intentions for the new school year. Admission is free and materials and snacks will be provided.
Registered participants will get a free carousel ride. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call 541-730-4356 or email info@opheliasplace.net.
First established in Eugene, the mission of Ophelia's Place is to build girls up through education and empowerment so they avoid risky behaviors and situations that can lead to struggles in life. Albany has piloted school-based programs but supporters also are interested in creating a drop-in center similar to Eugene's.
The carousel event is intended to introduce people in Albany to Ophelia's Place and make community connections, said Celeste Yager-Kandle, Albany School Program coordinator.