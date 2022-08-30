Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge.

Albany and Lebanon were expected to top out at 96 degrees and Corvallis at 95 degrees, according to a Weather Service forecast. The service anticipated 97-degree highs for Portland and Salem and the forecast called for sunny and hot weather through Tuesday evening.

An advisory bulletin recommended people stay hydrated, stay out out of direct sunlight, limit strenuous work, check on relatives and neighbors, and never leave children and pets in cars.

The advisory was set to expire at 9 p.m. with the forecast calling for high temperatures between 90 and 93 Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-Willamette Valley.