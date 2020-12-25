Sports staff's favorite stories of 2020

Earlier this month, each reporter in our newsroom was tasked with putting together a collection of five of their favorite stories of 2020 for our online readers.
It was a fun project for most of us as it allowed us an opportunity to look back through a crazy time in which we had to change the way we thought about stories, as well as cover those stories.
For those of us in sports, it meant splitting time in news as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world and brought on new challenges for each and every person in our community and around the world.
While Kevin Hampton put his focus on the production of the daily paper, myself, sports editor Steve Gress, veteran sports reporter Jesse Sowa and relative newcomer Jarrid Denney plugged away at stories.
While it seemed like we might just be churning out copy, turns out we found ways to tell some compelling stories over the past year.
Here’s a quick look at each of our five favorites. You can read the full stories online and can get a link to those collections with the online version of this story at gazetttimes.com or democratherald.com.
Jesse Sowa
My first story is on Oregon State football standout Hamilcar Rashed Jr. ignoring the record-setting statistics he put up in 2019 and channeling his focus on helping the Beavers win games. Rashed decided to return to school this year because he felt like he wasn’t done yet and his team needed him.
The second story was on former OSU wrestler Amar Dhesi, who realized his own lifelong dream and that of his father by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. A national placer and Pac-12 champion each three times, Dhesi credits Oregon State for the vast improvement he made while competing there.
Next is a story on former Sweet Home High teammates and longtime friends Lucie Davis and Lauren Yon. Both faced adversity on different levels before reuniting on the Boise State swimming team. “It’s almost like we’re in a parallel of our childhood, which is pretty funny,” Davis said.
Another of my favorites is my story on former Oregon State basketball player Joe Burton, who has traveled the world playing the sport he loves and teaching fans about his Native American heritage and culture. Burton started a clothing company, creating a non-profit foundation benefiting Native youth through sports and education.
My final favorite story is on the Tinkles, a family that has seen its bond grow through basketball since the children — Joslyn, Elle and Tres — first saw their parents playing city league games. The court was their playground. Basketball has become a way of life for parents Wayne and Lisa and their family.
Jarrid Denney
My first story comes from the most exciting game I covered this year. Oregon State football secured its biggest win of the Jonathan Smith era when it upset rival Oregon 41-38 on a foggy night in Corvallis.
My second story came at the start of the pandemic, when I caught up with Dena Minato and Dave Kullowatz, an Albany couple who shared their harrowing story of being stuck behind closed borders in Peru.
For my third story, myself and fellow staffers Nia Tariq and Kimberly Harris spent an afternoon navigating through the east Mid-Valley in order to find out how residents were dealing with the wildfires that threatened their homes.
My fourth story came during the last prep game of 2020 — and as it turned out, the last game of any sort that I covered for nearly six months. I spent the afternoon reporting on how the sudden halt to the prep sports season affected local schools.
My fifth and final story is a feature on Lebanon superstar Keith Brown, a University of Oregon signee who emerged from the small Mid-valley town to become one of the top high school football players in the country.
Steve Gress
Since I spend a major chunk of my time from April to October working on the news desk, you will notice a trend as all five of my stories come from my beat — Oregon State women’s basketball.
My first story is on the thrilling ending of an incredible game as Oregon State scored four points in last second with Mikayla Pivec delivering the game-winner off an inbounds play to stun Arizona State.
The second story was a lot of fun as I caught up with former Beavers Sydney Wiese and Marie Gulich to talk about reuniting with the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA bubble.
Next is a story on senior Aleah Goodman, one of my all-time favorite people to interact with. We talked for nearly an hour about her first three years as a Beaver and what being a part of the program has meant to her.
Now comes some pain as my fourth story took a look at all the loss the Beavers endured through the course of the season, not only on the court but off it as well. That the team was able to play at a high level through it all was testament to their passion for the game.
And my final story was on the day Kobe Bryant, his daughter and several others died in a helicopter accident. Sitting with Goodman about an hour or so before a game against Oregon and sharing the tragic news that Bryant, her favorite player, had died was tough. Then to see two bitter rivals come together at midcourt prior to the game was one of the most amazing scenes I have witnessed in 25-plus years of covering sports.