Sports briefs: Youth basketball, track and field camps coming up; volleyball coach sought

Corvallis High School boys basketball will be running a youth basketball camp June 20-23 at Linus Pauling Middle School.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to incoming students in grades 3-8.

Registration is $75. Campers will receive a T-shirt on the final day of camp.

Registration forms can be found on the CHS website: https://chs.csd509j.net/athletics/ (click on “summer” under information and seasons heading)

Please be sure to mark the boys basketball camp.

Registrations can be brought to the door the first day of camp, or turned into the CHS athletics office by June 17. If paying by card, that must be done at the athletics office by June 17.

Track and field camp

A track and field camp will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11-15 at the Corvallis High School track.

The registration form can be found at https://chs.csd509j.net/athletics/ (click on “summer” under information and seasons heading). This camp is open for incoming second- through eighth-graders.

Volleyball coach sought

Sweet Home High School is seeking to hire a volleyball head coach.

For more information, contact athletic director Dan Tow at 541-367-7144 or dan.tow@sweethome.k12.or.us.

