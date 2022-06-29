OVF Alliance celebrates women's team, looks forward to its new home

The OVF Alliance hoped that its men’s and women’s teams would be able to play the final home games of their 2022 seasons in their new home at the Mid-Willamette Valley Family YMCA in Albany.

That is not going to be possible because construction of the soccer fields, part of a mammoth expansion of facilities at the YMCA, is not yet complete. So both soccer squads will wrap up their seasons by playing home games at South Albany High School.

Despite that setback, it has been a year of progress for the OVF Alliance, highlighted by the women’s team making its debut in the Cascadia Premier League.

Logan Hoffman, the executive director of OVF Alliance, said the creation of an elite women’s team fulfills a goal he has had since starting with the soccer club.

“It’s been an ambition of ours for a while. We’ve always, from the youth level up, tried to offer equitable programming to our female and male players. When I started with the club back in 2015 we didn’t have any girls teams, so it’s taken us a while to build that following and to build a culture that can support that, and a homegrown player pool that can help support that,” Hoffman said.

This is the first year the Cascadia Premier League is operating a women’s division and it includes seven teams in the Pacific Northwest. Hoffman said part of the challenge of creating an elite women’s team in the past was the lack of a league home. OVF Alliance will spend just one year in this league and has already been accepted to join the USLW in 2023.

“We’re moving up leagues a little bit for next year, but getting the program off the ground this year,” Hoffman said.

Being accepted into the USLW will put the OVF Alliance women’s team on the same level as the men’s program, which competes in USL2. The USL2 is the top pre-professional league in North America. Teams are mostly filled with collegiate players looking for a place to develop their skills, as well as a few post-college players who are working to get an opportunity in a professional league.

Hoffman said it is the soccer equivalent of the West Coast League, the home of the Corvallis Knights, which offers players the opportunity to compete against other high-level players during their time away from their college teams.

One distinction, however, is that many of the OVF Alliance players came up through their youth soccer clubs, which starts with a preschool program and has a variety of age-group teams. For example, Lebanon High graduate Caleb Christner, who has played on OVF Alliance youth teams for several years, made his debut last week with the men’s team.

“Every game this year we’ve been starting four homegrowns and sometimes five,” Hoffman said.

The men’s team also includes Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Marco Reyes-Aviles and Igor Hubenya of Albany, and John Sarna and Roman Gabriel of Corvallis, as well as multiple players from Salem. Gabriel is a goalkeeper for Oregon State and will compete for a starting spot for the Beavers when training camp opens this fall.

The team also hoped to have Mouhameth Thiam, one of the stars of last season’s Oregon State men’s team, join them this summer. He is on the roster but had to make a trip home to Senegal and he has not yet been able to play for the team.

The women’s roster is almost entirely local with 10 players from Corvallis, three from Philomath, two from Albany, three from Brownsville, and one each from Lebanon and Sweet Home.

The next home game for the women is on July 9 against Nido Aguila C.A.S. of Seattle at South Albany High. That game will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by a men’s game at 6 p.m. between OVF Alliance and Oly Town Artesians. Tickets are $7.50 if purchased online or $10 at the gate.

The OVF Alliance is thankful to have had a home at South Albany for the past few years, but Hoffman is excited about the team’s future at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

“With the YMCA facility being completed and everything like that, from a game-day environment for the fans, that’s a real game-changer. From the ability to have a beer garden and more freedom to how we set up the facility and things like that. We’re really looking forward to that next year,” Hoffman said.

