Racquetball: Area players victorious in five divisions at Timberhill Open

Area winners among the 14 divisions included Lebanon’s Jason Orey in men’s B over Louis Delelee of Corvallis, 15-12, 15-10; Oregon State’s Luke Gale in men’s C over Pete Nowicki of San Francisco, 15-13, 15-12; Oregon State’s Elizabeth Byrd in women’s B over Leah Bjornsrud, also of Oregon State, 15-1, 12-15, 11-9; Corvallis’ Mark Szabo teaming with Michael Bern of Crescent City, Calif., to win men’s elite doubles against Oregon State’s Tucker Elkins and Robert Griffin, 15-2, 15-8; and the Corvallis team of Prem Mathew and Terri Marceron winning mixed A doubles against, Richard Graff and Marla Crane, also both of Corvallis, 12-15, 15-5, 11-6.