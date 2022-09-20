Racquetball: Area players victorious in five divisions at Timberhill Open

Jason Samora of Coos Bay won the men’s open championship, Portland’s Hunter Honkanen the men’s open title and Troutdale’s Rachel Chamness the women’s A division crown in last week’s Timberhill Open racquetball championships at Timberhill Athletic Club.
Samora defeated Joel Barshaw of Portland 14-15, 15-4, 11-5. Honkanen beat Phil Crock of Salem 15-11, 14-15, 11-7. Chamness won 15-10, 1-15, 11-7 against Kassie Maher of Salem.
Samora also won men’s open doubles and mixed open/elite doubles.
Area winners among the 14 divisions included Lebanon’s Jason Orey in men’s B over Louis Delelee of Corvallis, 15-12, 15-10; Oregon State’s Luke Gale in men’s C over Pete Nowicki of San Francisco, 15-13, 15-12; Oregon State’s Elizabeth Byrd in women’s B over Leah Bjornsrud, also of Oregon State, 15-1, 12-15, 11-9; Corvallis’ Mark Szabo teaming with Michael Bern of Crescent City, Calif., to win men’s elite doubles against Oregon State’s Tucker Elkins and Robert Griffin, 15-2, 15-8; and the Corvallis team of Prem Mathew and Terri Marceron winning mixed A doubles against, Richard Graff and Marla Crane, also both of Corvallis, 12-15, 15-5, 11-6.
The tournament was the first tour stop for the Oregon Racquetball Association circuit.
Timerberhill Open results
FINALS
Men's open: Jason Samora (Coos Bay) def. Joel Barshaw (Portland) 14-15, 15-4, 11-5
Men's elite: Hunter Honkanen (Portland) def. Phil Crock (Salem) 15-11, 14-15, 11-7
Men's A: Michael Bibeau (Portland) def. Randy Christopher (Salem) 10-15, 15-9, 11-6
Men's B: Jason Orey (Lebanon) def. Louis Delelee (Corvallis) 15-12, 15-10
Men’s C: Luke Gale (OSU) def. Pete Nowicki (San Francisco) 15-13, 15-12
Women’s A: Rachel Chamness (Troutdale) defeated Kassie Maher (Salem) 15-10, 1-15, 11-7
Women's B: Elizabeth Byrd (OSU) def. Leah Bjornsrud (OSU) 15-1, 12-15, 11-9
Women's D: Beth Hunt (Salem) def. Laurie Taitano (Salem) 15-6, 15-6
Men’s open doubles: Jason Samora (Coos Bay) and Michael Bern (Crescent City, Calif.) def. Nate Buring (OSU) & Cody Boucher (OSU) 15-8, 11-15, 11-7
Men’s elite doubles: Michael Bern (Crescent City, Calif.) and Mark Szabo (Corvallis, OR) def. Tucker Elkins (OSU) and Robert Griffin (OSU) 15-2, 15-8
Men’s A doubles: Daniel Colmenero and Jerome Colmenero (Medford) def. Bryan Roberts (Gresham) and Jason Orey (Lebanon) 15-9, 5-15, 11-9
Men’s B doubles: Burke Elkins (Salem) and Preston Anderson (Salem) def. Dave Janssen (Corvallis) and Ro-El Cordero (Portland) 15-11, 3-15, 11-3
Mixed open/elite doubles: Jason Samora (Coos Bay) and Karen Whitehead (Merlin) def. Cody Boucher (OSU) and Katt MacGregor (OSU) 15-7, 15-9
Mixed A doubles: Prem Mathew (Corvallis) and Terri Marceron (Corvallis) def. Richard Graff (Corvallis) and Marla Crane (Corvallis) 12-15, 15-5, 11-6
