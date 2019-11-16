The West Albany girls water polo team fell 9-3 to Hood River Valley in the state championship match on Saturday.
It was a rematch of last year's championship, which West won.
Taylor Kelley, who was a first-team all-tournament player, scored a goal, as did Christina Soot (honorable mention) and Allie Bates (second team).
The Bulldogs finished the season at 17-11. Rob Romancier, who has coached West water polo for 25 years, announced his retirement following the match.
The Bulldogs defeated Hillsboro 13-5 in the semifinals.
Kelley led West Albany with three goals, Londyn Randall, Lexi Chido and Samantha Cuzick scored two goals. Scoring one goal were Bates, Natalie Baas, Hailee Harmon, and Soot.
Boys
West Albany finished third in state with a 17-5 win against Ashland.
The Bulldogs finished with 26 steals in the game.
Eric Formiller had six goals, Colby Huddleston added four and Ben Hugulet, Gabe Ayala and Nash Bending had two.
Goalie Conner Mier had five saves.