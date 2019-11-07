The No. 3 West Albany boys water polo team advanced to the state semifinals with a 19-4 win against No. 6 Hillsboro in Newberg.
The Bulldogs (23-7) take on defending state champion Parkrose on November 15 at the Osborne Aquatic Center.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and strong defense helped finish out the game.
Captains Eric Formiller and Colby Huddleston had four goals each. Gabe Ayala, Nash Bending and Braiden Hamilton each scored two. Trenton Worden, Ben Hugulet, Zane Montgomery, Joel Fief, and Dylan Hayes all scored a goal.
Goalie Conner Mier allowed only one goal through three quarters of action.
West Albany girls win
Lexi Chido had three goals to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-5 win against Parkrose in the state playoffs at Newberg.
With the win, the Bulldogs (16-10) advance to the semifinals against Hillsboro on November 15 at Osborne Aquatic Center.
Irelyn Randall added two goals and Hailey Wadlington, Hailee Harmon, Christina Soot, Saylor Kelley, Alice Whiteside, Londyn Randall, Natailie Baas, Allie Bates and Sam Cuzick all had one in the win.
Goalie Katie Johnson finished with four blocks.