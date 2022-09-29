OSU vollyeball: Szulczewski shines in a new role

The toughest position battle during fall camp for the Oregon State volleyball team was at setter. Third-year sophomore Izzy Szulczewski and transfer Inna Balyko competed for the spot and left head coach Mark Barnard with a very difficult decision.

Barnard ultimately chose to start Balyko, largely due to her experience coming up through the Russian developmental system and her time competing in the Big Ten while at Rutgers. What Barnard didn’t know was that moving Szulczewski away from the setter role would allow her to thrive in a completely different position.

Szulczewski has earned a spot in the lineup as a hitter, an unlikely accomplishment for a player who is 5-foot-7.

“It shouldn’t (work), but it does,” Barnard said. “The thing about her is she’s a rarity in that she’s an all-skill player. She’s 5-7 but she certainly makes up for it with her ability to jump. For her, she has to work harder than the 6-3 girls.”

For Szulczewski, who grew up in Beaverton and played at Mountainside High, what could have been a lost year has turned into a positive experience for herself and the team. She has recorded at least a double-double in six straight matches and had a career-high 13 kills along with 11 digs in the Beavers’ home win over California on Sept. 23.

Earlier this season during a win against Portland, Szulczewski recorded a triple-double with 22 digs, 12 assists and 11 kills. This was the first triple-double for an Oregon State player since Kylee McLaughlin in 2017.

Szulczewski showed that wasn’t a fluke when she earned a second triple-double during Oregon State’s win at Tulane, posting 22 assists with 13 digs and 12 kills.

“I’m a whatever they need, filler-in,” Szulczewski said. “We have a new setter and it was very competitive from the start. It was like, if that’s not my job to start out with, what can I do to help the team? What can I do to fill in and it just so happened that hitting was what I could do.”

As a high school star, Szulczewski gained experience setting and hitting. But she didn’t hit out of the back row as she is doing now.

“I get to hit out of the back row, which I’ve never done before, which is really fun,” Szulczewski said.

She has definitely caught some opponents by surprise this season with her effectiveness as a blocker and a hitter. She understands that she has to play smarter than her opponents and that even with her leaping ability, hitting over blocks isn’t going to be her best option.

“With hitting, I feel like I know how to work the shots more and work off the block instead of just hitting straight down like a lot of taller people do,” Szulczewski said. “Being a little more crafty, for sure.”

Adding Szulczewski to the rotation has increased the team’s versatility. She brings a setter’s skills to the court in addition to her hitting skills and that provides more options.

“It works out nicely because she can set when she’s in the back row and that enables us to use the 6-2 system as well. It kind of has a few advantages. But she’s good and hey, 5-7 or 6-3, if you’re good, you’re good,” Barnard said.

In simplest terms, teams that use a 6-2 system with two setters are able to keep an extra hitter on the floor and that makes the attack harder for a defense to read. Oregon State has good depth at hitter with Mychael Vernon, Vivian Light and Kateryna Tkachenko, among others, available at that spot, in addition to Szulczewski.

The Beavers (6-6, 1-1) are coming off a five-set victory over California and will host Arizona at 7 p.m. Friday and Arizona State at noon Sunday. The match against Arizona will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.

Barnard said the Wildcats (10-3, 0-2) present a tough challenge because of their size.

“They’re physically a lot bigger team than we are,” Barnard said. “For us, we’ve spent a lot of time this week on blocking, simply because we’ve got to slow them down at the net. Where we have an advantage over them is a little bit more in the speed department. We’re quicker, I think we can handle the ball a little bit better. However, their size, and that matters.”

The Sun Devils (7-7, 1-1) and Beavers met just once last season with OSU winning a four-set match at Gill Coliseum. Barnard said Arizona State is very steady and the team which can play with more patience and consistency will come out on top.

“We’ve had some very good games against them in the last couple of years. I think there’s a little bit of rivalry there, plus they’re a feisty team,” Barnard said. “I think that adds a fun element to the game.”