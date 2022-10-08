OSU men's soccer: Beavers search for scoring touch

The Oregon State men’s soccer team averaged two goals per game last season and gave up just under one goal per game. The result was a Pac-12 Conference championship, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and a trip to the Elite Eight.

This season, the Beavers are once again playing stingy defense, giving up 1.11 goals per game. But the offense has struggled. Oregon State has scored eight goals in nine games and the result has been an up-and-down start to the season.

Oregon State is 4-3-2 overall (1-1-1 in the Pac-12) and will host No. 5 Stanford at noon Sunday.

The team’s offensive problems were illustrated against California on Thursday night at Lorenz Field. Oregon State had possession for nearly 70% of the game and took 22 shots to six for the Golden Bears, but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Oregon State head coach Terry Boss said it is great to win the possession battle, but that doesn’t mean anything if the team can’t convert its chances.

“I think it’s timing. The tactics are clear. We’re creating great opportunities, the control of the game is great. We’ve got to be clinical in the box and we can’t make silly mistakes in the box,” Boss said. “Obviously, you look at the shot count, you look at the possessions, you look at all the metrics that we really value, we’re doing what we want to do, we just didn’t score goals tonight.”

With just under 20 minutes left to play Thursday, California received a red card and had to play short-handed the rest of the way. The Beavers pressed their advantage aggressively, but could not find the winning goal.

Sophomore midfielder Dante Williams is the team’s leading scorer this season with three goals and he tallied the only goal for the team on Thursday. He said California packed its defense even tighter when down a player, but the Oregon State offense still had chances to put the game away.

“Once they got that red card they’re going to drop in a little bit more. There’s enough spacing behind, we just have to be able to get these finishing chances and finish the ball. We have to score our chances,” Williams said. “We had a lot of shots on goal … and we didn’t execute as well as we should.”

The Beavers knew it was going to take time to fill the roles left open by the departures of key offensive weapons Sofiane Djeffal, Tyrone Mondi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Until the new lineup can find its way offensively, the team is relying on defense and goalkeeping to keep games close.

Oregon State knocked off No. 11 Denver 2-1 on Sept. 20 by holding the Pioneers to five total shots and just two shots on goal. The Beavers were even better on defense in their next game, upsetting No. 21 UCLA 1-0 by allowing no shots on goal by the Bruins. Both of those performances came on the road.

Defenders Gael Gibert, Javier Armas and Nicklas Lund anchor the team’s back line. It is an international group with Gibert coming to Corvallis from Thiers, France, Armas from La Coruna, Spain, and Lund from Hamburg, Germany. Armas was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week following the win at Denver.

“That back three is a returning group of guys that was here the year before. They’re comfortable playing together, they’re winners, they’re leaders and they’ve done a good job limiting chances,” Boss said.

Williams said the team continues to have strong chemistry and the players are enjoying getting to know a new group of international recruits. He thinks the breakthrough will come.

“We’re one step away. We’re right there, we’re right at the cusp,” Williams said.

Stanford (6-1-3, 1-1-2) suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, losing 3-0 to top-ranked Washington in Seattle. Oregon State and Stanford played to a 2-2 draw last year at Stanford and the Beavers took a 1-0 victory when they met in Corvallis.

“We enjoy it. It’s a team we match up well against. They’re flying this year. They’re great. It’s going to be a great game and we’re looking forward to it,” Boss said.