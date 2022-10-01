OSU football: Turnovers cost Beavers in 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah

For the second week in a row, turnovers played a decisive role in an Oregon State football loss.

The Beavers lost 42-16 on Saturday to No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City as Oregon State quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson combined to throw four interceptions. The Beavers also had four turnovers in a 17-14 Pac-12 loss to USC on Sept. 24 in Corvallis.

Nolan threw two interceptions in the first quarter. Utah’s Clark Phillips III made the first takeaway on the Beavers’ second play from scrimmage as he stepped in front of a pass intended for Tre’Shaun Harrison. That set up a short scoring drive for the Utes who took a 7-0 lead just 2 minutes into the game.

The Oregon State offense responded with a scoring drive of its own. Silas Bolden capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run on a reverse.

After the Oregon State defense forced Utah to punt on the next possession, it appeared the Beavers had weathered the early mistake. But on second-and-10 from the Oregon State 30, Nolan’s pass to John Dunmore on the left sideline was intercepted by Phillips, who returned it for a touchdown and a 14-7 Utah lead.

Late in the first quarter Nolan hit his head on the turf as he was tackled on a running play and Gulbranson took over the quarterback duties for the remainder of the game. Nolan left the field to be examined by the team’s medical staff for what was reported to be a neck sprain.

Gulbranson helped Oregon State chip into Utah’s lead before halftime, leading the Beavers on drives which resulted in a pair of field goals by Atticus Sappington. Utah was up 21-13 going into the break.

In the third quarter, Oregon State put together another drive and came away with a third field goal by Sappington, who took over kicking duties from injured kicker Everett Hayes. That was as close as Oregon State would get as Utah scored touchdowns on its next three possessions to put the game away.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Utes intercepted two Gulbranson passes in the end zone in the second half to end a promising pair of Oregon State drives.

For the game, Gulbranson completed 12 of 20 passes for 177 yards. Nolan was 2 for 7 for 26 yards. Oregon State ran the ball effectively, gaining 171 yards on 37 attempts (4.6 yards per carry). The Beavers spread the carries with Deshaun Fenwick gaining 44 yards on 10 carries and Jam Griffin adding 42 yards on eight attempts.

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren reached deep into the team’s collection of trick plays on Saturday. The Beavers converted a fourth down on a pass from short-yardage back Jack Colletto to Anthony Gould.

On the next play, Oregon State faked a reverse with receiver Tyjon Lindsey who threw a pass to a wide-open Gulbranson for a 27-yard gain.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising had an efficient day, completing 19 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the Utes’ leading rusher, gaining 73 yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) will play at Stanford at 8 p.m. Saturday.