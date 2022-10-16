OSU football: Three thoughts on the win over Washington State

Oregon State played its most complete football game of the season on Saturday night, dominating Washington State in a 24-10 victory at Reser Stadium. The win was the second in a row for the Beavers, ending an eight-game skid against the Cougars and putting Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) one win away from bowl eligibility.

The Beavers will host Colorado (1-5, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State will then have a bye week before playing at Washington on Friday, Nov. 4. Before turning our attention to the Buffaloes, here are three thoughts on the Beavers’ victory over Washington State.

Mr. Versatility

Years from now when Oregon State fans want to explain the Jack Colletto experience they can point to the first quarter of the win over Washington State as a synopsis. Colletto touched the ball five times in the quarter. The first was on a second-and-goal at the 5 when he ran for 4 yards. On the next play, Colletto carried the ball into the end zone for the first of his two touchdowns.

On their next possession the Beavers faced a third-and-1 at their own 30. Colletto didn’t find much space on the play, but gained enough for the first down.

Later in the quarter came one of those plays which can determine a close game. The Cougars had pinned the Beavers deep in their own territory and running back Jam Griffin fumbled near the sideline. Colletto made the recovery and Oregon State avoided handing Washington State an easy scoring opportunity.

Colletto’s final touch of the quarter came on a 10-yard pass reception from Ben Gulbranson which gave the Beavers a first down. Five plays resulted in two first downs, a touchdown and a turnover avoided. Not a bad quarter of work.

Sack attack

Through their first five games of the season the Oregon State defense had recorded just five sacks for 41 yards. That does not mean the defense had failed to apply pressure. Oregon State defenders chased USC quarterback Caleb Williams all over Reser Stadium and ended that game with two sacks.

But everything the defense wants to accomplish came together against the Cougars. The Beavers sacked Cameron Ward six times for a loss of 48 yards and held the visitors to just 10 points.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Kitan Oladapo shared a sack in the first quarter and John McCartan had a solo sack in the second. In the fourth quarter when the Cougars had to throw the ball, Isaac Hodgins, James Rawls and Jaydon Grant each had solo sacks, and Sione Lolohea and Cory Stover shared credit for another.

But pressuring the quarterback is only part of the job. The Beavers also eliminated the Washington State ground game. The Cougars ran the ball 20 times for 23 net yards. Even if you give Washington State credit for all of its yards rushing and don’t subtract the 48 yards lost to sacks, the Cougars would still have averaged barely 3 yards per carry.

Overall, it was an outstanding performance from a defensive unit that came into the season with high expectations and has mostly lived up to them.

Managing the game

Oregon State did not want to put too much pressure on Gulbranson in just his second career start. The Beavers ran the ball 47 times while Gulbranson had 24 total passing attempts. The ground attack did its job, gaining just over 200 yards and allowing Oregon State to dominate the time of possession. Oregon State had the ball for nearly 35 minutes to Washington State’s 25.

Even with this cautious approach, there are times when the quarterback has to make a play and Gulbranson did that on Saturday. The coaches showed confidence in the redshirt freshman by going for a fourth-and-5 on the opening drive and Gulbranson found Tyjon Lindsey for a 10-yard gain and the first down.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren called several rollouts for Gulbranson — often with a tight end flowing in the same direction — and this resulted in multiple completions for good yardage. These plays might have been drawn up with Luke Musgrave in mind, but freshman tight end Jack Velling did a good impersonation, catching four passes for 63 yards.

And sometimes a teammate simply has to make a play for his quarterback. Anthony Gould did that in the third quarter when he made a leaping catch in heavy traffic for a 17-yard touchdown. If that ball is tipped and not caught, the play could have ended in disaster, but Gould held tight.

It is not yet known if starting quarterback Chance Nolan will return this week, but if he does, Gulbranson — and his teammates — did his job keeping the Beavers’ bowl ambitions on track.