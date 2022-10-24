OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Colorado

Oregon State won its third straight game on Saturday, defeating Colorado 42-9 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) are bowl eligible for a second straight year and have the opportunity to prepare for the stretch run after this week’s bye.

Oregon State and Colorado had gone to overtime in their last two meetings, but the Beavers dominated this game from the outset. Playing a team which has just one win on the season, this was a game Oregon State was expected to win. That is a different kind of pressure than this program has felt in recent years, but the team capably handled the challenge. Following are three thoughts on the Beavers’ victory.

Defensive identity

Oregon State fumbled the ball on its very first play from scrimmage on Saturday, giving Colorado excellent field position. It wasn’t an ideal start, but it didn’t impact the outcome because the Oregon State defense got the ball right back for the offense with a fumble recovery. That was the first of four turnovers created by the Beavers.

Oregon State took away Colorado’s passing game as Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout completed just 13 of 29 attempts for 206 yards with two interceptions. The Beavers also took away the Colorado ground game, limiting the Buffaloes to 3 yards per carry (84 net yards on 28 attempts).

It is true that Colorado came into the game with one of the worst offenses in the country by any statistical measure. But the defense did its job and never let Colorado gain any offensive momentum. By the time the Buffaloes scored their only touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, the outcome had been decided.

One thing to keep an eye on is the defense’s performance on the road as Oregon State has trips to Washington and Arizona State left on the schedule. In four games at Reser Stadium, the Beavers have allowed just 53 points (13.25 per game). In three road games, the defense has given up 101 points (33.7 per game).

Martinez stands out

Running back Damien Martinez stood out during spring practices as a freshman who might be able to contribute right away. In fall camp he earned a spot in a deep running back rotation and over the first five games of the season showed he could play at this level.

Over the past three games, however, he has emerged as one of the offense’s top weapons. He ran for 83 yards against Stanford on just three carries, breaking free for a 43-yard touchdown in the Beavers’ 28-27 comeback victory.

That performance earned him more carries the following week against Washington State and he took advantage, running for 111 yards on 16 carries. And on Saturday night he turned 22 carries into 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Martinez has both the speed to run away from defenders in space and the toughness to gain yards after contact. He electrified the Reser Stadium crowd on one second-half carry when he carried multiple Colorado defenders more than 5 yards before being brought down.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Coach Jonathan Smith said there was good execution by the entire offense on those runs, including effective blocks by the wide receivers, and Martinez has the vision and acceleration to make the most of the play.

“He’s special. The guy’s got a nice knack for being a true freshman and got his fair share of carries tonight and it showed up,” Smith said.

Program’s progress

Oregon State turned a corner last season in Smith’s fourth-year leading the program. The Beavers went 7-5 in the regular season to earn a bowl bid for the first time since 2013.

The team has taken another step forward this year and has clinched a bowl bid with four games left on the schedule. The Beavers have done this despite the absence of quarterback Chance Nolan for the past three games. Tight end Luke Musgrave and running back Trey Lowe have been out even longer, but the team has found a way to fill in those gaps.

In the past two weeks Oregon State has taken care of business on its home field, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Washington State and routing Colorado. The program is in position to win 10 games or more for the first time since 2006.

The team has found its personality as a tough defensive squad that can run the ball efficiently, throw the ball when needed, and win the field-position battle with quality work on special teams. That’s not a new recipe, but it works.