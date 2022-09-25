OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss to the Trojans

Oregon State lost 17-14 to USC on Saturday night in front of a packed Reser Stadium. The loss was the first of the year for the Beavers, but even more than the team’s three wins, it demonstrated just how good this team can be. Playing an opponent which has climbed to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, the Beavers pushed the Trojans all the way to the end.

Following are three thoughts on the game:

Defense stands tall

USC quarterback Caleb Williams deserves credit for leading the game-winning drive. But that doesn’t diminish the effort made by the Oregon State defense on Saturday night. The Trojans averaged more than 50 points per game in their first three contests and the Beavers held them to 17 points, and that total includes one USC touchdown which followed a turnover deep in Oregon State territory.

Oregon State defenders did a good job pressuring Williams. OSU defenders Riley Sharp and Kitan Oladapo each recorded a sack, and overall the Beavers did a good job of applying pressure while not creating obvious running lanes for Williams to exploit. Williams entered the game ranked fourth in the country in completion percentage (74%) but he struggled to make accurate throws when flushed from the pocket. Against Oregon State, he completed just 16 of his 36 pass attempts (44%) for 180 yards.

The Trojans had more success running the ball. Led by Travis Dye, USC ran for 177 total yards and averaged just under 5 yards per carry. But a defense can’t take away everything an offense this talented wants to do, and Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray’s game plan did a good job of limiting the Trojans’ passing attack. The end result was a low-scoring game which the Beavers had a chance to win.

“Any scheme that coach Bray puts up, we’re confident that it’s going to get the job done,” said Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris.

Jam Griffin makes an impact

Redshirt sophomore running back Jam Griffin transferred to Oregon State after starting his career at Georgia Tech. He joined a backfield which already has impressive depth with returnees Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe, along with talented freshman Damien Martinez. Lowe has missed games due to injury and that created an opportunity.

Griffin was Oregon State’s most effective running back against the Trojans, running for 84 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He showed tremendous quickness as he took advantage of the gaps created by the offensive line. Griffin also relied on his balance and leg drive to gain yards after contact.

“He’s gotten better each week since he’s been here and I think we’ve got a repertoire of three backs that can help us,” said coach Jonathan Smith.

Griffin’s emergence is helpful but the Beavers miss Lowe, who brings the pass-catching ability of a wide receiver to the running back spot. His return would give the offense more options, as would the return of tight end Luke Musgrave. Oregon State got a key catch from freshman tight end Jack Velling on Saturday, but Musgrave would have been a welcome safety blanket for quarterback Chance Nolan against the Trojans.

Trojans win turnover battle

No one factor determines a game as close as the one played between the Beavers and Trojans. The most critical play of the game was on USC’s game-winning drive when Caleb Williams gained seven yards on a fourth-and-6. If Oregon State makes that stop the outcome is most likely different.

But USC’s win was partly a result of grabbing four interceptions while committing no turnovers. Nolan’s first two interceptions were especially costly as they ended Oregon State drives and led to USC scoring opportunities. The third interception effectively functioned as a punt and the end result was in Oregon State’s favor. The final turnover came in the closing seconds as the Beavers were desperately trying to move down the field for a game-tying field goal.

“We’ve got to protect him better. He’s got to make better decisions interior-wise and be more accurate with it,” Smith said.

One of the highlights of the pregame player introductions is when Jack Colletto is introduced as Oregon State’s “Swiss Army knife.” The linebacker-short yardage runner-special teams player added pass catcher to his duties on Saturday. He caught a 30-yard pass from Nolan for a big play on OSU’s first scoring drive.

There were questions coming into the year about the impact the construction project might have on the Reser Stadium crowd. Those questions were answered on Saturday in a sellout game with a raucous student section. “I’ve been here for a long time and never in my time being here have I had the opportunity to play in a game like that, against a team like that, with a crowd like that,” said redshirt senior offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.

